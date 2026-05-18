Stukent Reaches New Milestone with SOC 2 Type II Examination

This underscores Stukent’s ongoing commitment to strong controls that support the security and availability of its platform for educators and students.

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stukent, a leading publisher and partner for higher education and high school educators, announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2Type II audit. This milestone underscores Stukent’s ongoing commitment to strong controls that support the security and availability of its platform for educators and students.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC is a suite of services that evaluates an organization’s internal controls. A SOC 2 report focuses on controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.The SOC 2 examination evaluates how effectively an organization’s controls operate over a defined period. By completing this examination, Stukent demonstrates that its systems and processes are designed and operating to support a secure learning environment for its users. Johanson Group confirms that Stukent’s information security controls conform to top industry standards for education. The organization specializes in SOC 2 audits and offers audit and professional services across various sectors.“Achieving our SOC 2 Type II report is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. This doesn't happen overnight — it reflects months of disciplined engineering, deliberate process improvement, and a genuine commitment to doing things the right way. At Stukent, we believe students and educators deserve a platform they can rely on completely, and this achievement proves that security and reliability are built into everything we do, not bolted on as an afterthought.”- Jon Jensen, Chief Product Officer"When educators choose Stukent, they're extending trust that student data is handled with care, that our systems are resilient, and that we take security seriously as an ongoing obligation, not a one-time event. The SOC 2 Type II report is how we back that trust with independent, third-party evidence. It reflects the work our team does every day to make sure that trust is well-placed."- Shari Lewison, Chief Information Security OfficerInterested viewers can request access to the full SOC 2 audit report or download the summarized SOC 3 report from the Stukent Trust Center Security and data stewardship remain a priority as Stukent continues to create innovative learning experiences that prepare students for the workforce while supporting educators in delivering impactful instruction.About StukentStukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative Simternshipsfor accounting, business, marketing, and communication disciplines. Over 7,500 high school and higher education institutions across 84 countries use these simulations and courseware. Stukent was founded in 2013 to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.To learn more, visit stukent.com

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