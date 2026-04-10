Stukent Provides AI Curriculum Free to All Public Schools in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little signing SB 1227, guidance for AI in schools, with Superintendant for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls on March 26, 2026 (Joel Hroma for CBS2).jpg

Stukent has joined a partnership led by the Idaho Department of Education to give all Idaho public high schools access to its AI curriculum.

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stukent announced its participation in a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership led by the Idaho Department of Education to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education in K-12 schools. The statewide initiative brings together leaders from education, industry, and technology to advance AI literacy, strengthen digital skills, and prepare students for an evolving workforce.As a contributing partner, Stukent is supporting this effort by providing access to its AI curriculum to all public high schools across Idaho, in line with the company’s ongoing commitment to furthering career-relevant learning.The initiative aligns with Senate Bill 1227 and focuses on three key areas: teacher training, student access, and curriculum development. Through collaboration with partners such as Idaho National Laboratory, the Idaho STEM Action Center, Microsoft, and Micron, the program equips educators with the tools and training needed to confidently teach AI concepts while expanding student access to hands-on learning opportunities.Stukent’s role in the partnership centers on advancing AI literacy through applied learning. The company supports educators by introducing students to AI in meaningful and responsible ways through curricula that integrate real-world scenarios with ethical considerations and practical skills development. This approach reflects the company’s broader mission to help educators help students help the world.Idaho teachers and state leaders are prioritizing responsible AI use, ensuring training on data privacy, transparency, and ethical decision-making. Stukent curriculum supports these initiatives by emphasizing when and how students and professionals should use AI tools.Through this partnership, Idaho positions itself as a national leader and model in AI education for other states exploring similar efforts.Stukent’s participation reinforces its role as both an advocate and provider of AI education. The company continues to develop resources that help educators integrate emerging technologies into their classrooms while maintaining a focus on employability and real-world skill development.AI Learning Resources from StukentStukent currently offers several AI-focused learning solutions, including the Micro Module: AI in Marketing , the GenAI Essentials courseware and Simternship , and upcoming Micro Modules on AI in financial and managerial accounting.About Stukent Stukent® is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides Simternshipsand annually updated courseware designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Its hands-on learning solutions help students apply classroom concepts in real-world contexts, preparing them for professional success. These simulations and courseware are used by over 6,500 institutions of secondary and primary education across 80 countries. Stukent was founded in 2014 by Stuart Draper with a mission to help educators help students help the world.

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