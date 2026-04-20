The Future of Experiential Learning: Stukent and Copient AI Partner to Offer AI Practice in University Business Courses

Copient.AI and Stukent have partnered together to bring the future of learning to higher education

Students using Stukent’s industry-leading Simternships will now develop critical business communication skills with Copient AI’s lifelike role-play technology.

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stukent, the global leader in experiential learning and Simternshipsused by over 7,500 institutions and across 84 countries, has announced a strategic partnership with Copient AI, the leading AI-powered practice and assessment platform designed to transform passive learners into career-ready professionals. The partnership will integrate Copient AI’s lifelike conversational AI technology directly into Stukent Simternships, giving students the opportunity to practice high-stakes professional conversations, including sales calls, negotiations, presentations, and more, with the same rigor and realism they experience in real work environments.For the thousands of students enrolled in business, marketing, and communications courses that rely on Stukent’s platform, the partnership represents a meaningful leap forward in simulating the real-world work environments they will face. Where Stukent’s Simternships place students in the seat of a sales rep or manager navigating real business decisions, Copient AI puts the human conversation at the center, letting students practice what they’ll say and how they say it, not just what they should do.“We’ve always believed that the best learning happens when students are placed in situations that mirror the real world. Copient AI takes that mission and extends it into the most human dimension of business, the conversation. Together, we’re equipping professors with tools that don’t just engage students; they produce graduates that employers can see are actually career-ready.”— Mike Andrus, President of Stukent“Stukent has built something extraordinary, a trusted ecosystem of educators who believe deeply in learning by doing. Copient AI was built for exactly this kind of environment. When a student finishes a Simternship having not only made the right strategic decisions, but also delivered them convincingly in conversation, that’s a student who is genuinely ready for their first day on the job. That’s what this partnership makes possible.”— Mike Burke, CEO and Founder of Copient AIWHAT THIS MEANS FOR PROFESSORS AND STUDENTSProfessors who use Stukent Simternships in their Professional Selling and Advanced Selling courses in the Fall ‘26 semester will be among the first to access the integrated Copient AI experience. The platform is designed to slot naturally into existing course structures, requiring no change to syllabi or grading workflows. Key capabilities include:- Lifelike AI video avatars that listen, respond, and adapt to students’ speech without scripts or branching logic, creating genuinely unpredictable, realistic conversations- Immediate AI-generated feedback scoring students on communication clarity, persuasiveness, empathy, and objection handling- Scalable role-play at any class size: whether a professor has 25 students or 250, every student gets equivalent practice time with consistent evaluation- Instructor dashboards that surface skill gaps and participation trends across the class, making coaching more targeted and efficient- A safe learning environment where students can experiment, fail, and try again before the stakes are realIn internal studies, learners using Copient AI’s platform demonstrated over 25% improvement in critical conversation skills, with 91% reporting higher confidence and learning retention.A SHARED VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF BUSINESS EDUCATIONThe partnership comes at a pivotal moment for business education. Employers increasingly cite communication, adaptability, and interpersonal effectiveness as the differentiating skills they look for in new graduates; precisely the skills that are hardest to develop in a traditional classroom setting. By combining Stukent’s proven Simternship with Copient AI’s conversational practice engine, the two companies are building a new category of experiential learning that addresses both the strategic and the human dimensions of business.The integrated offering will be available to Stukent partner institutions beginning with the Fall 2026 semester. Professors interested in piloting the combined platform can contact Stukent at stukent.com.About Copient AICopient AI is the most advanced platform for AI-powered learning, practice, and assessment at scale. Learners build durable skills through conversations with lifelike video avatars that listen, react, and respond as real people do, providing real-world scenarios in a psychologically safe environment. Copient AI serves healthcare, higher education, and enterprise learning and development teams. Founded by serial entrepreneur Mike Burke with technical co-founder Keyton Weissinger, Copient AI is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.To learn more, visit copient.ai Josh Byrd, Chief Growth OfficerCopient AIlearn@copient.aiAbout StukentStukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative Simternshipsfor accounting, business, marketing, and communication disciplines. Over 7,500 high school and higher education institutions across 84 countries use these simulations and courseware. Stukent was founded in 2013 to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.To learn more, visit stukent.com

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