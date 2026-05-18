The healthy way forward through MOVE!

How the VA MOVE program helped Sherry Thornton lose 110 pounds

For many years, Sherry Thornton tried to lose weight to improve her health. Looking back, she realizes those previous attempts were more about trying to “get the weight off quick” rather than making lasting changes.

“I wasn’t able to walk or do much at all,” she shared. “I had to sit down and rest a lot.”

A healthy effort

Thornton’s primary care doctor had a conversation with her about the risk of diabetes and offered to connect her with the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans (MOVE!). For her, MOVE! was a new way forward toward a goal she hadn’t yet been able to reach.

“Nobody’s perfect. If you mess up, just get back up and continue doing healthy things,” she said.

Motivation and support

“My MOVE! experience has been wonderful, from the group visit where they taught me how to count calories and what tools to use, to my nutritionist, Brandi Green, whom I really enjoyed talking to and getting advice from. Most of all, the motivational support is outstanding,” she continued.

Unlike her previous efforts, MOVE! helped Thornton understand how small changes to her eating and physical activity habits can lead to significant results. Her MOVE! experience showed her that “It’s not about being skinny, but about being healthy and doing the right things so that I can stay healthy.” She’s confident that with the strategies and skills she has used to reach her goals, she can maintain a healthy lifestyle for the long term.

Enjoying the process

Since starting MOVE!, Thornton has lost nearly 110 pounds. Excited about her progress, she noted that, “I can say I have really enjoyed the process of getting healthy.” This includes feeling stronger and having more endurance, walking 40 minutes a day and participating in strengthening and spin classes several days each week.

“My life has changed completely since I began my journey,” she said. “I’m able to do so much more and have so much more fun—with my family and going to the gym.”

For Thornton, it’s been much more than the number on the scale. Her health conditions and lab results have improved, she has more energy, and she requires fewer medications. She continues to stick with the changes that helped her achieve her goals and says that now, “the biggest thing is that I try not to restrict myself—I’ve made myself aware of what I eat and make sure I don’t end up going back to old, bad habits.”

For more information

Veterans interested in starting their own journey toward better health can learn more about the MOVE! Weight Management Program.