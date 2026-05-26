Ownera Brings Prove to its SuperApps Platform, Enabling Identity & Authentication for Tokenized Financial Markets

Prove’s high-assurance identity verification and authentication solutions are now natively available to every institution connected to the FinP2P network

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ownera , a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, today announced the launch of Prove on its SuperApps Platform. Prove, the leader in digital identity, is now natively integrated across the FinP2P network, bringing its identity verification and authentication solutions directly to institutions at scale.The Challenge: Identity and Authentication at Institutional ScaleAs tokenized assets move from controlled pilots into broader distribution and secondary trading, the operational demands of institutional adoption grow significantly. Yet the infrastructure underpinning counterparty trust has not kept pace. Onboarding a single institutional counterparty today costs between $2,500 and $25,000 and takes an average of 90 days. Because every custodian, transfer agent, and trading venue conducts this process independently, industry estimates suggest 30–50% of that spend is pure duplication of work already completed elsewhere in the ecosystem.Without a scalable, interoperable approach to identity verification and transaction authentication, the promise of tokenized financial markets — efficient distribution, seamless secondary liquidity, and programmable compliance — remains out of reach. Prove addresses this directly, providing reusable, privacy-preserving identity infrastructure that enables institutions to verify counterparties seamlessly and with high assurance, across platforms and transactions.Prove on the Ownera SuperApps Platform Prove’s integrated solution on the Ownera SuperApps Platform, brings a high-assurance, privacy-preserving identity layer to the platform’s global network for tokenized asset distribution and trading. This integration enables financial institutions to seamlessly verify users, reduce onboarding friction, and enforce compliance requirements in real time, helping them to unlock more secure, scalable participation across primary issuance and secondary markets.Why the SuperApps PlatformBy deploying as a SuperApp on the Ownera SuperApps Platform, Prove's identity and authentication capabilities are available to every institution already connected to the FinP2P network, without requiring bespoke bilateral integrations.Institutions operating on the FinP2P network, spanning issuance, distribution, trading, settlement, and collateral management, can access Prove's solutions within the same infrastructure they already use. This is the core value of the SuperApp model: specialised capabilities deployed once, available to every participant in the ecosystem. Every SuperApp added to the platform strengthens the network for everyone already on it.“Partnering with Ownera is an important step in advancing the infrastructure needed for tokenized financial markets,” said Fernando Castellanos, Global Head of Digital Assets and Sponsor Banks at Prove. “As tokenized assets move toward broader distribution and secondary trading, trusted identity and authentication become foundational. By integrating Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions into the Ownera SuperApps ecosystem, we’re enabling institutions to confidently distribute and transact in digital assets while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security.”Ami Ben David, Founder & CEO of Ownera, commented: “Identity and authentication are exactly the kind of capability that should be deployed once and shared across the network, rather than rebuilt institution by institution. The counterparties transacting in tokenized markets need a trusted identity layer that works seamlessly across them, available within the rails they already use. That's why we built the SuperApps Platform, to make specialised capabilities available to every institution connected to the FinP2P network without bespoke integration. Prove's SuperApp expands what the ecosystem can do for everyone already on it, and the addition of identity verification at institutional scale is an important milestone for the platform.”About ProveProve makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses, and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and thousands of leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence. Prove's identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question – it's proven. Learn more at www.prove.com About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io Media EnquiriesOwneracontact@ownera.ioProveprove@calibercorporate.com

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