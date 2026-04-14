Munivestor, Inc Integrates with Ownera's SuperApps Platform, Connecting Municipalities to Global Institutional Investors

Digital bond issuance for US municipalities now live on Ownera, scaling institutional tokenization infrastructure to the $4 trillion municipal securities market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Munivestor , Inc., an online financial marketplace connecting cities to the capital they need and investors with opportunities to fund real projects, announced its integration with Ownera 's SuperApps Platform, giving municipalities on its platform direct access to a global network of institutional investors.The U.S. municipal bond market funds the infrastructure of schools, roads, water systems, clean energy, and affordable housing. More than $4 trillion in outstanding municipal securities reflects decades of public investment, with approximately $400 billion in new bonds issued each year. Yet the market's traditional underwriting model, built around large investment banks serving deals above $50 million, leaves a significant portion of the 50,000+ potential municipal issuers in the U.S. underserved. Smaller municipalities, school districts, utility authorities, and development agencies face disproportionately higher costs when accessing capital markets through conventional channels.At the same time, the capital required for public infrastructure, affordable housing, clean energy, and climate resilience is projected to grow significantly to an estimated $750 billion annually by 2050 to meet environmental sustainability targets alone. Current market structures are not designed to close this gap.Munivestor is reinventing the $4 trillion municipal bond market. The result is a more direct pipeline to the schools, clean energy projects, affordable housing, and resilient infrastructure that communities everywhere depend on. Where traditional bond financing has historically required large investment banks and priced out smaller cities and everyday investors, Munivestor enables municipalities to raise capital directly from investors of all sizes, in coordination with their municipal advisors and regulated market partners, to meet growing community needs."Municipal finance hasn't kept pace with the capital needs of American cities. The traditional model works for large issuers, but the majority of municipalities need something different — lower costs, broader investor access, and a transparent process built for how markets actually work today,” said Damon Burns, Founder and CEO of Munivestor. “Through Ownera's SuperApps Platform, Munivestor is now accessible to institutional investors across a global financial network that already processes over $5 billion in monthly trading volume."All bond offerings on the Munivestor platform are conducted in accordance with applicable federal securities laws through a registered broker-dealer partner, ensuring full regulatory compliance throughout the issuance process.Deploying on Ownera's SuperApps Platform means Munivestor's digital bond marketplace operates within the same infrastructure used by major financial institutions for tokenized asset workflows. For municipalities, this translates into institutional-grade security, settlement, and compliance capabilities without the cost and complexity of building that infrastructure independently.For institutional participants already on Ownera’s FinP2P network, Munivestor opens access to a new asset class: digitally issued municipal securities with transparent pricing, lower minimums, and direct issuer engagement. As ESG and impact mandates continue to grow across institutional portfolios, municipal bonds aligned with sustainable development and community investment represent a compelling addition.Ami Ben David, Founder and CEO of Ownera, commented, "Munivestor demonstrates the breadth of what the SuperApps Platform is designed to enable. This isn't just another asset class on the network, it's proof that institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure can serve markets that traditional models have underserved for decades. Every SuperApp deployed on the platform expands the opportunity set for every participant already connected. That's the network effect we're building.”AvailabilityMunivestor is available on Ownera's SuperApps Platform. Municipalities interested in digital bond issuance and investors seeking access to municipal securities can visit superapps.ownera.io.About Munivestor, Inc.Munivestor, Inc. is an online financial marketplace connecting cities to the capital they need and investors with opportunities to fund real projects. The platform enables municipalities of any size — cities, counties, school districts, utility authorities, and public development agencies — to design, market, and sell bonds directly to investors without requiring a traditional investment bank as an intermediary. By digitizing the full bond issuance lifecycle, Munivestor lowers costs, expands investor reach, and brings transparency to a process that has long been inaccessible to smaller issuers and everyday investors. The platform serves municipalities, bond investors of all sizes, and market professionals including municipal advisors and bond attorneys. Digital bond auctions on the Munivestor platform are conducted through a registered broker-dealer partner. For more information, visit munivestor.io.About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io

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