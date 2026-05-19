IntainMARKETS Launches on Ownera's SuperApps Platform, Bringing Asset-Backed Finance to Institutional Tokenized Markets

AI-enabled diligence, administration and settlement now native to FinP2P for issuers and investors executing whole loan sales and securitizations

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ownera , a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, today announced that Intain, a pioneer in digital structured finance, has launched its IntainMARKETS SuperApp on the Ownera SuperApps Platform , making its asset-backed finance infrastructure natively available to institutions across the FinP2P network.The Challenge: Bringing Asset-Backed Finance into the Tokenized EraSecuritization and asset-backed finance is a multi-trillion-dollar market, yet the workflows that underpin it remain among the most fragmented and operationally intensive in capital markets. With more than $2 trillion of new mortgage- and asset-backed securities issued in the US each year, the process still involves four to eight intermediaries per transaction and tens of billions of dollars in annual administrative cost. Other financing methods including whole loan sales, credit facilities and warehouse lending also face similar challenges. Issuance, administration, settlement and reporting are still typically handled across disparate systems and intermediaries, resulting in siloed data, manual reconciliation, high transaction costs and limited access for newer or smaller issuers.As tokenization moves from controlled pilots into broader institutional adoption, asset-backed finance is one of the asset classes with the most to gain. But realizing that potential requires more than tokenized issuance alone. It requires a shared, verifiable view of asset-level data, integrated due diligence, and the ability to settle and administer transactions across the institutions and infrastructures that already serve the market.The Solution: IntainMARKETS as a SuperApp on OwneraBy launching as a SuperApp on the Ownera SuperApps Platform, IntainMARKETS, Intain's digital marketplace for asset-backed finance, becomes natively available to every institution connected to the FinP2P network. The SuperApp brings together AI-enabled due diligence, standardized data operations, automated reporting and compliance, and tokenized issuance and digital settlement capabilities, on a shared, permissioned infrastructure that connects issuers, investors, lenders, arrangers, verification agents, trustees and other ecosystem participants.The integration supports the full asset-backed finance lifecycle, from whole loan sales, credit facilities and securitizations through to AI-enabled diligence, a trusted asset register, and automated trustee reporting and portfolio analytics. For institutions already connected to FinP2P, this means access to a full asset-backed finance workflow without additional integration work. For Intain, it means broader distribution into an institutional network already orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers.Siddhartha S, Founder and CEO of Intain, commented: "IntainMARKETS creates the trust layer in asset-backed finance, and Ownera’s SuperApps Platform extends it across an institutional network through FinP2P. Together, we can help issuers and investors move towards a shared, verifiable market infrastructure, with each step automated with AI, all participants connected on a single network spanning whole loan sales, credit facilities and securitizations.""Asset-backed finance is one of the most operationally complex corners of capital markets, and one of the asset classes where shared infrastructure delivers the clearest economic case," said Ami Ben David, Founder & CEO of Ownera. "With IntainMARKETS deployed on the Ownera SuperApps Platform, AI-enabled diligence, end-to-end administration and digital settlement become available natively to every institution on the FinP2P network. Every SuperApp deployed on the platform strengthens the value proposition for every participant already connected. That's the network effect in practice."About IntainIntain is building the digital infrastructure for the future of structured finance. Intain's platform combines blockchain, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies to create a collaborative data environment for lenders, issuers, investors and other parties involved in asset-backed transactions. The company is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Chennai and Pune, India, and is backed by investors including JAM FINTOP, Avalanche's Blizzard Fund, InterVest, Hamon Investment Group and Blockseed Ventures. For more information visit www.intainft.com About OwneraOwnera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io Media EnquiriesOwneraAnouschka ElliottAnouschka.Elliott@ownera.io

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