Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of May 18, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, May 19, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing on the "Department of Justice."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Legislative Branch Bill.

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing on the "Department of Transportation."

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies will hold a joint markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Bill.

Armed Services

On Tuesday, May 19, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of the Air Force Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Navy FY27 Budget Request for Seapower and Projection Forces."

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Bad Medicine: Politics, Unions, and Antisemitism in Health Care."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Corrosion, Collapse, and Clean-Up: Examining the Potomac Interceptor Collapse."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Examining the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, MACRA, and Opportunities for Payment Reforms."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a hearing called "Partnering for Innovation: How Bank-Fintech Collaborations Enhance Financial Infrastructure."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hold a hearing called "From Order to Execution: Ensuring Efficient and Transparent Equity Markets."

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Modernizing the BSA for Financial Crime in the 21st Century."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "FY2027 Budget Request: State Department Adjacent Entities."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Confronting the Totalitarian Ortega-Murillo Regime."

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "TSA Modernization: Industry Perspectives on Key Security and Travel Reforms 25 Years After 9/11."

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing called "State and Local Cybersecurity: Escalating Threats, Federal Partnership, and the Resilience of America’s Communities."

House Administration

Intelligence

Judiciary

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Elections will hold a hearing called "Examining Best Practices for Strengthening Election Security."On Wednesday, May 20, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee hearing called "25 Years After 9/11 - Reviewing the 9/11 Commission & Intelligence Reform Impacts."On Wednesday, May 20, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate."

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Court Packing: A Threat to the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy."

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a hearing called "The Federal Reclamation Program’s Next Century."

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called "The Profit Engine Driving Environmental Nonprofits."

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 184, the Action Versus No Action Act (McClintock)

H.R. 2785, the New Mexico Land Grant-Mercedes Historical or Traditional Use Cooperation and Coordination Act (Leger Fernandez)

H.R. 7695, To provide that the final rule titled “Special Areas; Roadless Area Conservation” and issued on January 12, 2001 (66 Fed. Reg. 3244) shall have no force or effect and require the Secretary of Agriculture to construct certain roads on National Forest System lands, and for other purposes (Hageman)

H.R. 8682, the Accelerating Forest Management Act (Downing)

H.R. 8686, To amend the Military Land Withdrawals Act of 2013 to withdraw and reserve certain public land in the vicinity of Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona (Gosar)

H.R. 8688, the Forest Health and Wildlife Risk Reduction Act (Hurd)

H.R. 8735, the American Sovereignty and Monterey Historic Military Site Study Act (Panetta)

H.R. 1010, the Bridging Agency Data Gaps and Ensuring Safety (BADGES) for Native Communities Act (Leger Fernandez)

H.R. 7954, the Don Young Doug LaMalfa Indian Buffalo Management Act (Hurd)

H.R. 8483, the Barona Group of Capitan Grande Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2025 (Issa)

H.R. 8658, the Indian Health Service Emergency Claims Parity Act (Kennedy)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

H.R. 8096, the Duplication Scoring Act of 2026: To require the Comptroller General of the United States to analyze certain legislation in order to prevent duplication of and overlap with existing Federal programs, offices, and initiatives (Burchett)

H.R. 8801, the DC Rejecting Oppressive Automotive Driving Surcharges Act: To prohibit a congestion toll in the District of Columbia (Perry)

H.R. 3087, the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Reauthorization Act: To amend the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Act of 2018 to strengthen the powers of the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board, and for other purposes (Watson Coleman)

H.R. 8844, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Retirement Technical Corrections Act: To correct the inequitable denial of enhanced retirement and annuity benefits to certain U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (Fitzpatrick)

H.R. 3350, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 East 1st Street in Tustin, California, as the "Ursula Ellen Kennedy Post Office Building" (Kim)

H.R. 4662, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6444 San Fernando Road in Glendale, California, as the "Paul Ignatius Post Office" (Friedman)

H.R. 8669, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5951 Riverdale Avenue in Bronx, New York, as the "Eliot L. Engel Post Office" (Torres)

Rules

On Tuesday, May 19, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 1041, the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act (Bost)

H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2026 (Barrett)

H.R. 1329, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act (Malliotakis)

H.R. 4312, the SCORE Act (Bilirakis)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

H.R. 8748, the Surface Transportation Research and Development Act of 2026 (Fong)

H.R. 8790, the Next-Generation Geothermal Research and Development Act (Harrigan)

H.R. 7129, the Water Power Research and Development Reauthorization Act (Bonamici)

Select Committee on China

On Thursday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Research-Driven Resilience: Applying Science to Secure U.S. Water Systems from Cyber Threats."

On Tuesday, May 19, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing called "Crime, Corruption, and Power: The Rise of CCP-linked Scam Networks Targeting Americans and Threatening U.S. Security."

Small Business

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup.

On Thursday, May 21, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Building the Future: How Small Home Builders are Closing America’s Housing Gap."

Veterans’ Affairs

On Wednesday, May 20, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee legislative hearing on 19 bills.

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Tax will hold a hearing called "Tax Subcommittee Hearing on Your Paycheck, Returned: How the Working Families Tax Cuts Delivered for Americans."



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