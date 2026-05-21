Scalise: Democrats' Politics of Hatred and Division Need to Stop

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox Business Network’s Kudlow to call out Democrats’ increasingly dangerous rhetoric, failure to confront rising antisemitism on the left, and continued opposition to commonsense election integrity and border security measures.

On the radical left's rhetoric inspiring violence:

“We know for sure that the rhetoric from the left, especially their elected leaders, is driving a lot of the violence that you're seeing. I mean, just look at some of the assassins, the people who tried to assassinate President Trump not once, not twice, three times. They're regurgitating the very same talking points from some of those Democrat leaders. If you look at some of their language recently from Gavin Newsom, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem on down, it's like their language is more aggressive. They curse out their own followers. They use, you know, curse language all the time. It's like they got to talk tough and then they've got to threaten people, and then they've got to talk about, you know, violent things against their enemy. And all it takes is one unhinged person to hear that. And obviously, we know, you know, when they say 'Nazi' and 'threat to democracy' and 'Hitler,' the comparisons over and over again that they make, those are trigger words to just a few people, and those people then go and try to kill the people they're talking about. It's got to stop.”

On Democrats refusing to condemn antisemitism:

“You've seen this growth in antisemitism coming from the left, and it's over and over again. It's not called out enough. I'm glad to see that every now and then somebody will. But look, their main candidate in Maine, the lead Democrat candidate for United States Senate in Maine, literally has a Nazi tattoo. And you don't see anybody backing away their endorsements. All the Democrat leaders have endorsed him, and they haven't withdrawn the endorsement when that came out. So what does that tell you about where the Democrat Party is? It's happening over and over again. You know, you look at Hakeem, you look at all of them. It's like they're desperate for power. They're so hungry to grab power. They don't care what they need to say to enrage their base. The American people are not a people that wake up every day wanting to be angry at everybody, wanting to be fueled by hatred. We're an optimistic people. We believe in that shining city on the hill Ronald Reagan talked about. And frankly, that's where we still need to go. And we need to strive for that. And so the politics of hatred and division need to fall by the wayside. I think the better angels will rise up this November.”

On Democrats prioritizing open borders:

“We're working to get [reconciliation] in, whether it's 2.0 or 3.0. I was in a meeting on reconciliation 3.0 today. We want to get the SAVE America [Act]. We passed it through the House. It's still over in the Senate. Let's get that done to protect the sanctity of the vote. Voter ID, everybody gets that. You can't get on a plane, you can't buy beer without an ID. Why not do that for the vote as well? And then if you look at funding Homeland Security, especially our border security, that's what this is all about. Every Democrat walked away from that. They showed you they don't believe in border security. Again, the Democrat Party, this is not your father's Democrat Party.”

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