The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, May 21, 2026
For decades, VA bureaucrats have blocked over 250,000 veterans with fiduciaries from exercising their Second Amendment rights.
Under current law, the VA automatically reports veterans to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) if they are assigned a fiduciary to help manage their VA benefits due to a disability. As a result, veterans can lose their right to bear arms simply for needing financial assistance.
Unlike civilians, veterans with fiduciaries are not guaranteed the same due process protections before being added to NICS. Instead of a judge determining whether someone poses a danger to themselves or others, VA bureaucrats can strip veterans of their constitutional rights without a court ruling.
The VA accounts for roughly 97% of all federal agency NICS submissions, while the policy discourages some veterans from seeking assistance and perpetuates harmful stigmas surrounding veteran mental health.
House Republicans are advancing legislation to protect veterans’ Second Amendment rights and prevent bureaucrats from stripping veterans of their constitutional freedoms solely because they need a fiduciary.
H.R. 1041, the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act, sponsored by Chairman Mike Bost, bars Veterans’ Affairs from giving the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) sensitive information without due process and protects veterans with fiduciaries.
House Republicans remain committed to ensuring America’s veterans receive the care, respect, and constitutional rights they fought to defend.
Allocating Federal Land for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum
Since Congress established the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum in 2020, the Smithsonian Institution has worked to secure a permanent location for the museum.
During the 116th Congress, the House passed H.R. 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, on a bipartisan basis, beginning the process of designating federal land for construction. However, the Act also prohibited the museum from being built on the Reserve of the National Mall — one of the most historic and visible locations in the country.
This bill authorizes the Smithsonian Institution to designate land and begin construction on the National Mall, creating a landmark honoring the achievements and contributions of American women alongside other historic Smithsonian institutions.
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis’ legislation, H.R. 1329, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act, appropriates federal land on the National Mall for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and clarifies the scope and purpose of the museum.
House Republicans remain dedicated to honoring the generations of women whose leadership, innovation, and service helped shape our nation and ensuring their stories are recognized for generations to come.
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