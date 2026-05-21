The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, May 21, 2026

For decades, VA bureaucrats have blocked over 250,000 veterans with fiduciaries from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

Under current law, the VA automatically reports veterans to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) if they are assigned a fiduciary to help manage their VA benefits due to a disability. As a result, veterans can lose their right to bear arms simply for needing financial assistance.

Unlike civilians, veterans with fiduciaries are not guaranteed the same due process protections before being added to NICS. Instead of a judge determining whether someone poses a danger to themselves or others, VA bureaucrats can strip veterans of their constitutional rights without a court ruling.

The VA accounts for roughly 97% of all federal agency NICS submissions, while the policy discourages some veterans from seeking assistance and perpetuates harmful stigmas surrounding veteran mental health.

House Republicans are advancing legislation to protect veterans’ Second Amendment rights and prevent bureaucrats from stripping veterans of their constitutional freedoms solely because they need a fiduciary.

H.R. 1041, the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act, sponsored by Chairman Mike Bost, bars Veterans’ Affairs from giving the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) sensitive information without due process and protects veterans with fiduciaries.

House Republicans remain committed to ensuring America’s veterans receive the care, respect, and constitutional rights they fought to defend.

