Scalise: Republicans Are Delivering Results While Democrats Embrace Extremism

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight to discuss Republicans’ work with President Trump to lower costs for working families, prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and contrast the GOP’s commonsense agenda with Democrats’ increasingly extreme rhetoric and policies.

On the Trump Administration preventing a nuclear-armed Iran:

“The president's been trying to wind this thing down. You saw him just in the last few days talking about trying to get this negotiated to a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, working with the neighboring countries in the Middle East to get a peace agreement. So, I think Congress needs to continue to let the president do what he's doing to, number one, make sure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. That's the main objective. And then ultimately get this resolved peacefully. And then let's move on and see great things happen in the economy.”

On Democrats prioritizing radical politics while Republicans prioritize working families:

“But at the end of the day, it's going to be a dogfight going into November. And really, this, Katie, is going to be a contrast election. And it's a contrast between what Republicans are doing, working with President Trump to make life more affordable for families, and the Democrat Party that's gone off the rails with the Mamdani wing that's literally crazy. You look at their policies, leftist policies all around the board. You know, the government-run grocery stores, higher taxes, open borders. They're still clamoring for open borders. They want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. It's like anything that President Trump wants, they just want to be against, even if it's good for America. They were adamantly against more money in the pockets of overtime workers, shift workers, cops, senior citizens that got a huge tax deduction. Every Democrat voted no. So those are the things we're going to be going into November talking about.

“I feel very strongly we're going to hold the House and we can grow the majority. It's not going to be a huge majority on either side because if you look at the district lines, everybody's lines are tighter. But at the same time, we've got a real compelling message. What we're fighting for: We are fighting for working families to try to get this economy in this country back on track. And Democrats are literally trying these crazy policies. And it's just hatred of Donald Trump every day. And, you know, hatred and anger is not an American value. And I think that's going to be what voters look at, the two sides, who's best to go fight for working families.”

On Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric:

“It's dangerous, you know, because you look— I mean, President Trump has had three — not one, not two— three assassination attempts on his life. And the people that tried to kill the President are using the exact rhetoric, violent rhetoric, from those Democrat elected officials. And they know it. And yet they're so scared of their radical base that they can't talk like normal human beings. You see, they think they have to curse at people and they have to use all this inflammatory language and talk about killing people. This, this is America. We solve our differences at the ballot box. You can't denounce political violence, and in fact, you have to advocate for it? You've already lost with the voters.”

On the Congressional baseball game, raising money for charity:

“We practice at six in the morning. [Rep.] Roger Williams is our skipper. He is a major league ballplayer. We care about this a lot. You know, we're competitive people, Katie. You know, we practice early, and then we go to our normal jobs over at the Capitol. But, you know, we want to win. We want to beat the Democrats.

“But it's also a great cause. You know, we raised last year over $2.5 million for local youth charities. This year, we're already ahead of that schedule. The Nationals, the Washington Nationals, have been great about letting us use their beautiful baseball park. It's carried live, so you can actually see it. 28,000 people came to the stadium last year to watch. We have more people than most Major League Baseball teams. Yeah, I don't even have an NIL deal, Katie. You know, the multimillionaire baseball players don't even have like 10,000 people. We have 28,000. Maybe not the same quality of baseball, but we're passionate. We want to win. We're going to win again this year. But, we, we surely, care about what we're doing to help those youth charities too. And it does bring everybody together.”

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