MDA Seeks Public Comment on Neonicotinoid-Treated Seed Rules

The MDA is seeking public comments to assist the agency in determining whether Minnesota’s rules are adequate to protect natural resources.

On Jan. 16, 2026, the Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court ordered the MDA to initiate the “appropriate administrative proceedings to consider and make findings and an order concerning the adequacy of its rules to protect natural resources from contamination allegedly resulting from the use of neonicotinoid-treated crop seeds.”

The MDA is seeking public comments on the following:

With express consideration of how Minnesota Rules Chapter 1505 fits within the broader context of all applicable environmental protection in state and federal law regulating pesticides and neonicotinoid-treated seeds, is Minnesota Rules Chapter 1505 adequate to protect Minnesota’s natural resources from pollution, impairment, or destruction allegedly resulting from the use of neonicotinoid-treated crop seeds?

Commenters are asked to provide applicable information and supporting evidence. Comments that express only support or opposition to neonicotinoid-treated seed, without providing further information for the MDA to consider, will not assist the MDA in its decision-making.

Comments must be received by July 31, 2026. Submit comments through an online form on the MDA’s Neonicotinoid-Treated Seed Public Comment website, by email (Subject: Treated Seed Public Comment) to: TreatedSeed.MDA@state.mn.us, or by letter to:

Molly Darlington

Research Scientist | Pesticide Technical Unit

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert St. North, St. Paul, MN 55155

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637