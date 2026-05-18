RobosizeME Introduces VIP Guest Recognition Automation for Hotels Using OPERA Cloud

New automation solution enables consistent VIP identification and service delivery through direct integration with OPERA Cloud

Accurate and timely VIP recognition ensures teams are aligned and ready to deliver the level of service these guests expect.” — Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting of RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups, has announced the launch of its VIP Guest Recognition automation , now fully integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The solution enables hotels to automatically identify, classify, and operationalize VIP guest data across reservations and profiles, ensuring consistent recognition and service delivery without manual intervention.The VIP Guest Recognition Suite is designed to address a persistent operational challenge for hotels: identifying high-value guests early and ensuring their preferences and status are consistently applied across departments. By connecting directly to PMS and OTA data sources, the automation processes reservations daily, flags VIP guests, assigns appropriate codes, and triggers service instructions for operational teams.“VIP recognition has traditionally relied on manual checks, spreadsheets, or inconsistent processes,” said Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME. “With this automation, hotels can ensure that every VIP guest is identified and prepared for in advance, allowing staff to focus on delivering personalized service rather than managing data.”The suite consists of multiple automation modules, including OTA VIP recognition, VIP treatment trace creation, and profile filtering. These modules consolidate guest data, reduce duplication, and ensure that profiles remain clean and actionable. By automating these workflows, hotels benefit from improved data accuracy, faster check-in preparation, and more consistent guest experiences across properties.The solution runs continuously in the background using digital workers, requiring no changes to existing systems while providing full visibility into performance and ROI through a centralized automation interface.“Our integration with OPERA Cloud allows hotels to automate one of the most service-critical workflows in the guest journey,” commented Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting of RobosizeME. “Accurate and timely VIP recognition ensures teams are aligned and ready to deliver the level of service these guests expect.”The launch reflects RobosizeME’s broader strategy of delivering modular automation solutions to specific hotel workflows, including finance, reservations, and guest experience. Compatible with a wide range of PMS environments and deployable within weeks, the VIP Guest Recognition Suite can be implemented as a standalone solution or as part of a broader automation roadmap.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

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