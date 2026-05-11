Hotels Lose Up to 2% of OTA Revenue Monthly. RobosizeME’s New Automation Addresses That Leakage

Enhanced OTA VCC reconciliation automation, now available on RobosizeME’s new website, enables hotel groups to identify and recover lost revenue daily.

We have seen clients recover thousands of euros in revenue they did not know they were missing.” — Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotels groups, has launched an enhanced version of its widely adopted automation, Reconciliation of OTA Virtual Credit Card Balances , designed to help hotels identify and recover revenue lost through discrepancies in OTA VCC payments. With industry data indicating that hotels lose between 1–2% of OTA revenue each month due to undetected inconsistencies, the automation enables daily, systematic checks that replace time-intensive manual processes while unlocking immediate financial recovery opportunities.The need for automation in this area is grounded in real operational experience. Before founding RobosizeME, Co-Founder and Head of Hospitality Consulting Linda Girrbach conducted a manual reconciliation exercise for a four-star hotel that uncovered a critical discrepancy: city tax had not been included in OTA VCC payments for three years. Once identified and pursued, the outstanding amount recovered exceeded EUR 100,000.What required days of detailed manual work at the time can now be performed automatically on a daily basis, ensuring that such discrepancies are identified and resolved proactively rather than retrospectively.“We have seen clients recover thousands of euros in revenue they did not know they were missing,” said Stephen Burke, CEO and Founder of RobosizeME. “With this updated automation, we are making that capability available to any hotel group in the world, without the operational strain of manual reconciliation.”Traditionally, reconciling OTA VCC balances has been a manual and error-prone process, requiring up to 30 minutes per OTA, per day, for each property, while still failing to capture all discrepancies. RobosizeME’s automation addresses this operational burden by continuously monitoring transactions and flagging inconsistencies, ensuring that entitled revenues are correctly collected. The solution is particularly relevant for multi-property hotel groups and operators managing high OTA volumes, where even small discrepancies can scale into significant financial losses.“This is exactly the type of issue that often goes unnoticed in day-to-day operations,” Burke added. “By automating reconciliation at scale, hotels gain both financial transparency and the confidence that every euro owed is accounted for.”The enhanced Reconciliation of OTA Virtual Credit Card Balances automation is part of RobosizeME’s broader suite of hospitality-focused workflow automations, all now accessible through the company’s newly designed website. The platform provides hotel groups with a centralized way to explore, evaluate, and deploy automations designed to reduce manual workload, improve financial accuracy, and unlock operational efficiencies across their organization.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

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