Influence Society Expands Into Ecuador With First Client Win at Hacienda La Danesa

Luxury Ecuadorian hacienda owned by National Assembly President Niels Olsen selects Influence Society for a full-service digital marketing partnership.

Hacienda La Danesa is one of Ecuador’s most distinctive destinations. Our role is to ensure its online ecosystem conveys the authenticity, exclusivity, and craftsmanship guests discover on property.” — Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , a leading digital marketing agency serving high-end hospitality brands, has entered the Ecuadorian market with the signing of its first client in the country, Hacienda La Danesa , the luxury hacienda owned and operated by Niels Olsen. Under the agreement, Influence Society has designed and launched Hacienda La Danesa's new website and will continue to oversee its management, SEO strategy, paid acquisition campaigns, and provide ongoing monthly marketing consulting and performance monitoring. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Influence Society as it expands its footprint in Latin America’s luxury hospitality sector.Located just over one hour from Guayaquil in the lush inland valleys of Ecuador's Guayas province, Hacienda La Danesa is recognized for its blend of discreet luxury, authentic farm experiences, and sustainability-driven hospitality. The family-owned working hacienda spans roughly 500 hectares and offers curated guest experiences ranging from cacao plantation tours and horseback riding to farm-to-table dining and bespoke excursions. As part of its long-term environmental commitment, more than 250 hectares of the property are currently being rewilded, helping restore native wildlife including sloths, ocelots, and deer. Guests staying at the hacienda directly contribute to supporting this conservation effort, reinforcing the property’s focus on meaningful and environmentally conscious travel.“Hospitality brands today need more than just visibility online. They need a digital presence that reflects the emotional value of the guest experience,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “Hacienda La Danesa is one of the most distinctive hospitality experiences in Ecuador, and our role is to ensure its online ecosystem communicates the authenticity, exclusivity, and craftsmanship that guests can experience on property.”Hacienda La Danesa offers five unique eco-lodges and two private residences, each designed in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The culinary experience at restaurant Helge is built around ingredients grown on the estate or sourced from local producers sharing the same values.“Our vision for Hacienda La Danesa has always been about creating genuine connections between travelers, nature, and Ecuadorian culture,” stated Niels Olsen, owner of Hacienda La Danesa. “This land has been shaped for decades with patience and intention, and for us, sharing it with the world means ensuring the right people find it, through a story told with the same care we put into every corner of the hacienda.”Founded as a working family hacienda, Hacienda La Danesa has evolved into one of Ecuador's best-known luxury countryside retreats while maintaining its agricultural roots and intimate hospitality approach. With this new partnership, the hacienda takes a deliberate step toward broader international visibility, bringing the same intention that shapes every guest experience on the land to its presence in the digital world.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of marketing, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary establishments craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency enables hospitality professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com About Hacienda La DanesaHacienda La Danesa is a luxury family-owned working hacienda located in the inland valleys of Ecuador's Guayas province, between Naranjito and Bucay. Owned and operated by the Olsen Peet family for four generations, the property offers a highly personalized hospitality experience centered around sustainability, farm-to-table gastronomy, and immersive outdoor activities. The hacienda combines traditional Ecuadorian countryside heritage with contemporary luxury and has become a leading destination for experiential travel in Ecuador. haciendaladanesa.com

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