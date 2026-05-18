MEDASE Zero-Proof Cocktails Debuts at Erewhon Market

LA-Founded, Women- and Black-owned Beverage Brand Brings Premium Zero-Proof Cocktails to LA’s Most Coveted Shelves

Launching at Erewhon is an incredibly meaningful moment for us as a Los Angeles-founded brand.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE Cocktails, a premium zero-proof beverage brand redefining the modern cocktail experience, has officially launched at Erewhon Market, the Certified B Corp and Organic Retailer known for its curated selection of best-in-class wellness products. Now available across Erewhon’s Southern California locations, the launch marks a significant milestone for MEDASE as it continues to expand within its home market of Los Angeles.Founded by longtime friends Monica Cornitcher and Inga Dyer, MEDASE was created to offer a more inclusive and intentional way to celebrate without sacrificing flavor, ritual, or sophistication. The women- and Black-owned brand crafts organic, ready-to-drink, zero-proof cocktails that deliver the complexity of traditional cocktails, without the alcohol.Made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, MEDASE cocktails are as functional as they are flavorful: low in calories, free from artificial additives, and designed for modern consumers seeking balance without compromise. Whether enjoyed at social gatherings, during weeknight wind-downs, or as part of a mindful celebration, MEDASE offers a refined alternative for today’s evolving drinking culture.Now available at Erewhon, MEDASE brings a curated assortment of its elevated, zero-proof cocktails to shelves, including Sun Kissed Lemon Drop, Golden Hour Jamaican Rum Punch, and Heavana Can’t Wait Mojito.“Launching at Erewhon is an incredibly meaningful moment for us as a Los Angeles-founded brand,” said Monica Cornitcher, CEO and Co-Founder of MEDASE. “Erewhon has long been a destination for discovery and innovation in wellness, and we’re proud to be part of a community that’s redefining what it means to celebrate well.”For more information, please visit www.medasecocktails.com or follow @medasecocktails.About MEDASEFounded on the belief that celebration should be inclusive, intentional, and uncompromising, MEDASE Cocktails is a premium zero-proof beverage brand crafting organic, ready-to-drink cocktails that deliver the full flavor and experience of a classic cocktail without the alcohol. Co-founded by lifelong friends Monica Cornitcher and Inga Dyer, the women-owned brand was born from a deeply personal journey rooted in wellness, friendship, and gratitude – a spirit reflected in the name itself: "Medase" means thank you in Twi, honoring every moment of connection and celebration. With six different flavors, MEDASE offers sophisticated, low-calorie, non-GMO mocktails that are organic, vegan, and gluten-free, designed to bring people together for every occasion, proving that no compromise is necessary to drink well.About Erewhon:Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corporation and Certified Organic Retailer with 12 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing high-quality, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment.Recognized for uncompromising quality standards, exceptional customer service, and chef-driven prepared foods, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.For more information, visit erewhon.com

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