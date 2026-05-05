MEDASE Cocktails Wins Bronze At 2026 LA Spirits Awards For ‘Hey Big Dipper’ Old Fashioned

We’re honored to be recognized by the LA Spirits Awards, especially in such a competitive and fast-evolving category.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE Cocktails proudly announces that its Hey Big Dipper Old Fashioned has been awarded Bronze in the Non-Alcoholic Spirits Category at the prestigious LA Spirits Awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly growing zero-proof space.Crafted to deliver the depth and complexity of a traditional Old Fashioned, without the alcohol, Hey Big Dipper blends bold botanical notes, layered spice, and a smooth finish designed for modern consumers seeking elevated, mindful drinking experiences. The award underscores MEDASE Cocktails’ dedication to creating sophisticated, ready-to-enjoy beverages that don’t compromise on flavor or ritual.“We’re honored to be recognized by the LA Spirits Awards, especially in such a competitive and fast-evolving category,” said Monica Cornitcher, co-founder of MEDASE Cocktails. “Hey Big Dipper was created for those who want the full cocktail experience, the aroma, taste, and moment, without alcohol, and this award validates that vision.”As demand for premium non-alcoholic options continues to rise, MEDASE Cocktails remains at the forefront of the movement, redefining what it means to enjoy a cocktail. The brand’s growing portfolio reflects a commitment to quality ingredients, thoughtful craftsmanship, and culturally resonant storytelling.The LA Spirits Awards celebrate excellence across the beverage industry, spotlighting standout products that push boundaries and shape the future of spirits, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.For more information about MEDASE Cocktails and the award-winning Hey Big Dipper Old Fashioned, please visit www.medasecocktails.com or follow along on social media, @medaecocktails.

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