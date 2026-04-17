Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House Hosts 5th Annual Celebration Of Serenity Sneaker Ball Honoring Community Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge Brown, Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House will host its 5th Annual Celebration of Serenity Sneaker Ball on Sunday, April 26th, bringing together influential voices, celebrities, and changemakers for an evening dedicated to impact, healing, and legacy.Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, the regal gala honors organizations and individuals who have made a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond. This year, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tina Knowles will be honored with the Legacy Impact Award for her enduring contributions to culture and community. Award-winning actress, singer, and advocate Tisha Campbell will receive the Thriver Award in recognition of her strength, resilience, and advocacy, while Los Angeles Deputy Chief Ruby Flores, a respected law enforcement leader and community advocate, will be presented with the Changemaker Award for her commitment to public service and community impact.The evening will blend purpose with celebration, featuring a purple carpet entrance, an immersive “Serenity Casino” experience, an inspiring award ceremony, dinner, and live musical performances. The event serves not only as a celebration, but as a powerful reminder of the organization’s mission and the lives it continues to touch.Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House was created to celebrate the life and legacy of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the beloved daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is dedicated to eliminating domestic violence and supporting survivors through advocacy, education, and essential services, including 24-hour crisis intervention, transitional housing, and counseling support. The organization also addresses related challenges such as homelessness and mental health, helping individuals rebuild their lives with dignity and care.Over the years, the event has welcomed notable attendees including Babyface, Johnny Gill, DL Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Marla Gibbs, among others. The 2026 celebration is expected to draw an exciting lineup of invited guests, including Deon Cole, Lil Rel, Eric Benet, Faith Evans, Angela Winbush and additional surprise appearances.The event will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, with doors opening at 5:00 PM and the program beginning at 6:00 PM.For more information, visit https://bobbikristinaserenityhouse.org/

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