MPD Seeks Suspects in Retail Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks two suspects for a retail theft that occurred in March in Northwest.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, at approximately 11:07 a.m. two suspects entered a retail store in the 600 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside the suspects took items from the store and fled without paying for the items.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26046828

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