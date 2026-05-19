Eriza's Language School Offers Tagalog Language Programs for Scholarship and Exchange Students

Eriza's Language School Offers Tagalog Training for International Scholars and Exchange Students to Thrive Academically and Culturally in the Philippines

Eriza's Language School offers flexible, conversation-based Tagalog instruction for scholarship holders and exchange participants studying, interning, or conducting research in the Philippines.” — Eriza Cuizon

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eriza's Language School, a Manila-based provider of Tagalog and English language training, offers structured Tagalog programs for international students participating in scholarship, exchange, and university-affiliated programs in the Philippines.The school has provided instruction to students from the New Colombo Plan, a program set up by the Australian Government, and has worked with scholars and professionals from the U.S., Austrian, British, Japanese, and Turkish Embassies. Corporate clients have included International School Manila, Shopee Philippines, and Boskalis Philippines."Scholarship and exchange students are in the Philippines for a purpose (academic, professional, or cultural) and being able to communicate in Tagalog helps them get more out of that experience. Our programs are built around the real situations students encounter, not classroom exercises they will never use," said Eriza Cuizon , Founder of Eriza's Language School.Programs are designed for students participating in a range of government-funded and institutional placements, including Boren, Gilman, Erasmus+, the Turing Scheme, SEED (Canada), MEXT (Japan), GKS (South Korea), and similar scholarship and exchange programs. The school also serves students on university exchange or language immersion placements, academic research postings, internships, cultural diplomacy programs, service-learning projects, and international development projects.Rather than focusing on memorization alone, instruction covers practical speaking and listening skills, pronunciation, grammar structure, and culturally relevant vocabulary. This approach gives students the tools to communicate confidently in academic, professional, and everyday settings from early in their placement.Over 75% of students learn online via Zoom, with downloadable materials, audio practice, and interactive conversation-based lessons included in all programs. In-person instruction is available in BGC, Makati, and Ortigas for students based in Metro Manila. Programs are adaptable to two-week, four-week, semester-based, and custom timelines. Certificates of completion and optional progress reports are available for institutional and academic records.Universities, international offices, program directors, and scholarship managers looking to arrange Tagalog instruction for their students can learn more at: https://teachereriza.com/tagalog-language-program-for-scholarship-and-exchange-students/ Individual scholarship holders and exchange students can visit the same page for program details, enrollment information, and answers to common questions about course structure, materials, and delivery.About Eriza's Language School:Eriza's Language School is a Manila-based provider of Tagalog and English language training serving international students, scholarship holders, exchange participants, diplomats, corporate professionals, and expat learners.The school offers flexible online instruction worldwide and in-person lessons in BGC, Makati, and Ortigas. Clients have included multiple international embassies, global organizations operating in the Philippines, and participants in government-funded scholarship and exchange programs across Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

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