Eriza’s Language School Receives Formal Letter of Recommendation from the U.S. Embassy Manila for Tagalog Training

Eriza’s Language School earns a formal recommendation from the U.S. Embassy Manila for its premier Tagalog training program for embassy staff and families.

The structured curriculum and clear instruction provided by Eriza’s Language School gave our personnel the confidence to communicate effectively in the Philippines.” — Representative, U.S. Embassy Manila

TAGUIG, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eriza’s Language School , a premier Tagalog learning center headquartered in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), has received a formal letter of recommendation from the United States Embassy in Manila for the Tagalog training provided to Embassy personnel . This recognition follows the successful completion of a six-month training program attended by staff and their family members.The letter commended the school for its clear instruction, organized lesson planning, and the consistent improvement observed among learners. Participants noted that the Tagalog lessons helped them communicate more comfortably in day-to-day situations and supported their understanding of the local cultural context while living and working in the Philippines.The Embassy highlighted that the curriculum was structured, practical, and ideally suited for beginners who require reliable, professional Tagalog training . Attendees shared positive feedback regarding the educational experience and expressed appreciation for having a dependable resource for both professional and personal language development.Eriza’s Language School provides premium online Tagalog lessons to a global clientele and in-person Tagalog lessons at select, student-provided locations in BGC, Makati, and Ortigas. Operating with a flexible, student-centered model, the school delivers lessons virtually or face-to-face to suit the needs of busy professionals. The school specializes in working with embassy teams, corporate groups, international organizations, and individuals who seek a clear, steady, and practical approach to mastering the language.“We deeply appreciate the recommendation from the Embassy. Our focus has always been to make learning Tagalog accessible, practical, and highly useful for the international community, whether they are learning from home or here in the business hubs of Manila,” said the school’s founder, Eriza Cuizon.About Eriza’s Language School: Headquartered in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) at 1702, High Street Corporate Plaza Tower 2, Taguig, 1634 Metro Manila. Eriza’s Language School is a premier provider of Tagalog and English classes. The school offers a flexible learning model featuring high-impact online programs and premium on-site training at select locations within BGC, Makati, and Ortigas. Its faculty has extensive experience training diplomats, multinational executives, and international students to speak Tagalog with clarity and confidence.

