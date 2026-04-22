Denver Therapist Brooke Zalis Helps Adults Address the Underlying Patterns That Maintain Anxiety

Provides evidence based anxiety therapy for adults using CBT, EMDR, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.

When clients understand the deeper patterns driving their anxiety, it becomes possible to create change that feels steady and lasting.” — Brooke Zalis, LPC, LMHC, NCC, EMDR

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anxiety is one of the most common mental health concerns affecting adults. While many people seek coping tools to manage symptoms, licensed Denver therapist Brooke Zalis focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying patterns that maintain anxiety over time.Brooke Zalis is a licensed therapist in Denver who works with adults experiencing anxiety. She helps clients understand how their anxiety developed, what continues to reinforce it, and how to respond differently using evidence based therapy approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, EMDR, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.Anxiety can include persistent worry, panic, muscle tension, sleep disruption, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Many adults appear high functioning while privately struggling with ongoing stress and internal overwhelm.Rather than emphasizing short term symptom control alone, Zalis works collaboratively with clients to examine the thought patterns, emotional responses, and behavioral habits that contribute to anxiety. Therapy focuses on clarifying these patterns and supporting meaningful, sustainable change.“Many adults believe anxiety means something is wrong with them,” Zalis says. “When clients understand the deeper patterns driving their anxiety, it becomes possible to create change that feels steady and lasting.”Zalis works with adults experiencing generalized anxiety, panic, stress related symptoms, and anxiety connected to trauma or major life transitions. She provides in person therapy in Denver and online therapy for adults throughout Colorado.For media inquiries, interviews, or expert commentary related to anxiety therapy , adult mental health, and evidence based therapy approaches, Brooke Zalis is available as a clinical source.About Brooke ZalisBrooke Zalis is a licensed therapist based in 825 E Speer Blvd #9, Denver, CO 80218, and the founder of A New Story Counseling. She works with adults experiencing anxiety and provides evidence based therapy using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, EMDR, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. Her clinical focus is helping clients identify and address the underlying patterns that maintain anxiety in order to support sustainable change.

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