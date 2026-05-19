Chris Littel joins Brentwood Advisory Group

Marketing & Sales Executive, Startup Investor, Educator, Business Strategy Consultant in Life Sciences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brentwood Advisory Group , the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, announced that Chris Littel joining the group, further strengthening the breadth of its CEO’s, Board members and C-Level executives. His addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-three members focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues, improve operating results, develop and identify talent, and realize opportunities that exceed stakeholders’ expectations.Chris brings over 35 years of experience in operational management and leadership in both the public and private sectors. Chris served 20 years of active duty at the U.S. Military Academy and as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. Commissioned in the Armored Cavalry Branch, Chris served in Combat units in South Korea and the United States. Chris completed graduate school on active duty and spent 3 years as an Assistant Professor at West Point. While at West Point, Chris completed the Command & General Staff program, as well as a Strategic Assessment for the US Strategic Defense Command (US Marshall Islands). Chris also served in Strategic Assignments in the Pentagon and at the US Mission and US Military Office (Joint Chiefs of Staff) at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Belgium. Last, Chris served 2 years as the American Exchange Officer to the Ecole Superior de Guerre in Paris, France. He is an Airborne Ranger and recipient of numerous military awards, including being named as an Olmsted Scholar by the Olmsted Foundation.Chris left active duty as a Lieutenant Colonel and joined Johnson & Johnson, the largest health care company in the world. Over 16 years, Chris progressed in key positions in Strategic Planning, Business Development, Professional Education, Innovation and Global Marketing & Product Development. Chris led several multi-million transactions and let teams launched 15 products that resulted in over $800MM in worldwide sales. He also helped build an internal startup at J&J that worked with clinicians to develop breakthrough innovations across several disease states.Chris left J&J to lead Sales & Marketing and 2 PE- and VC-backed MedTech startups, and one microcap business in clinical diagnostics. In those roles Chris let expansion in core market and launched 6 new products in 4 new market segments in acute settings. In 2014 Chris launched MedInform, a boutique consulting firm in Life Sciences. Chris also joined the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University as a full time Lecturer Chris was recognized as an outstanding teacher and student mentor; he left IU to join the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Gulf Coast University, and since 2019 has been a Professor of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the Poole College of Management at NC State University. Chris is an active Angel Investor and advises startups as a mentor and advisor.Chris has a BS in Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and an MA in International Relations and Economics from the Nitze School of Advanced International Studies of the Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C. Mr. Littel has also completed 3 Executive In residence programs in New Product Development & Innovations (Harvard Business School), Mergers & Acquisitions (Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania) and Business Strategy (Dave Thomas Executive School at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. In 2022 he published a new textbook on Entrepreneurship for undergraduates (Lead Author, OpenStax/Rice University). In 2020 he developed the first MBA Course at NC State on Private Equity, which was very well-received. MIE480 is a capstone course on Business Strategy & Policy (required for the Business Minor). He has also taught courses at Leeds University in the UK, Adelaide University in Australia, and Neoma University in Paris, as well as at SKEMA, a French University with a US Campus in Raleigh.Chris can be reached at clittel@brentwoodadvisory.com, clittel@ncsu.edu or 513-442-9598.Brentwood Advisory Group provides Board members, executive management and business support services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support.

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