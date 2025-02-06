Rena Clark Joins Brentwood Advisory Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Brentwood Advisory Group , the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, announced that Rena Clark joined the group, further strengthening the breadth of its CEO’s, Board members and C-Level executives. Her addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-two members focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues, improve operating results, develop and identify talent, and realize opportunities that exceed stakeholders’ expectations.Rena brings over 30 years of experience in operational management and private equity, achieving growth and operational excellence across sectors like Manufacturing, Transportation, and Specialty Chemicals. For nearly 25 years, Rena has specialized in private equity, leading due diligence, structuring and negotiating transactions, and driving strategic initiatives. She has successfully developed and implemented post-acquisition 100-day plans that optimize business performance, increase value, and drive sustainable growth. Her leadership is distinguished by a strong ability to guide cross-functional teams, reduce costs, and maximize profitability.In 2017, Rena co-founded Laurel Oak Capital Partners, LLC (LOCP), an independent sponsor targeting acquisitions in the lower middle market. Specifically, LOCP led the acquisition and transformation of an underperforming, capital-constrained, temperature-controlled transportation carve-out, building it into a profitable standalone entity with a fleet of over 1,000 tractors and refrigerated trailers. Prior to this, she was a Partner at GenNx360 Capital Partners, LLC, where she led/co-led the acquisition of investments totaling approximately $350 million, contributing to over $1 billion in combined company revenues.Currently, as Principal of AlignPath Advisory, Rena draws upon her extensive experience as an Operating Executive and Deal Partner in Private Equity to deliver strategic oversight and executive-level support to industrial companies. Her leadership is tailored to the unique demands of private equity portfolio, privately held and family-owned companies, focusing on driving value creation and operational excellence. Rena’s operational expertise includes serving as President & CEO of a specialty chemical manufacturing company, where she enhanced EBITDA margins and expanded market presence. She also successfully led the turnaround of an industrial commercial printing company, achieving significant sales growth and improved cash flow.Additionally, as Board Chair of a PE-backed energy equipment designer and manufacturer, she spearheaded a cost optimization initiative that streamlined the supplier network and insourced key components, resulting in substantial operational efficiencies and reduced cycle times. She also led the strategic acquisition of a complementary replacement parts business, diversifying revenue streams and enhancing customer retention within the installed base.Her early career at GE as a manufacturing engineer and at Bain & Company as a management consultant established her foundation in operational excellence and strategic transformation. Rena holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with honors from Lamar University. She serves on nonprofit and professional boards, including Proctor Academy, the Lamar University Foundation, Lasell University, and the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City. Additionally, Rena is a Career Coach at Harvard Business School and a mentor with MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service.Rena can be reached at rclark@brentwoodadvisory.com.About Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides executive management and business support services through its network of executives. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support. Our clients are seeking to change their business direction or quickly fill gaps in their executive leadership. We partner with executive leadership to manage change by identifying and implementing solutions to create top- and bottom-line outcomes. Our unique approach involves detailed pre-planning to define needs, establishing project goals, and performance metrics before a project commences to ensure successful achievement of objectives.Importantly, Brentwood Advisory Group brings together extraordinary business minds with experience spanning governing board leadership, board committees, and all C-Suite disciplines from a broad spectrum of industries. This diverse pool of talented leaders is uniquely positioned to immediately deliver independent thinking with specialized expertise and focused execution to empower clients to make better, more well-informed, strategic decisions to accelerate growth and maximize stakeholder impact.To learn more about leveraging the expertise available from the Brentwood Advisory Group, please visit www.BrentwoodAdvisory.com

