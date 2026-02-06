Malgorzata Guyot has joined Brentwood Advisory Group

Brentwood's breadth of experience includes Board of Director and Board committee leadership, CEO, COO and C-level operational expertise

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brentwood Advisory Group announced that Malgorzata Guyot has joined the firm, expanding its team of senior CEOs, board members, and C-suite advisors serving growth-focused organizations. Her addition brings Brentwood to twenty-one C-Level advisors helping clients close leadership gaps, solve critical challenges, strengthen operations, and accelerate value creation.Malgorzata brings more than 20 years of international experience across pharmaceuticals, automotive, and Big Four audit. She has led Finance, Audit, Procurement, and IT for public and private equity–backed companies, driving operational efficiency, digital transformation, and strategic growth across Europe and the United States, with global collaboration in Japan, India, and Australia.She has worked closely with boards and audit committees, with deep expertise in pharma and manufacturing finance, governance, risk, and EU–U.S. business alignment. At Brentwood, Malgorzata advises companies navigating transformation, particularly in private equity, M&A, and pre-IPO environments. Her work spans deal support, enterprise risk management, governance and internal audit buildouts, and strengthening board reporting.Malgorzata began her career in investment banking at Natixis Bleichroeder before joining KPMG and PwC. She later held senior finance roles at Nissan Europe and served as Global Head of Internal Audit & Risk Management for a Swiss pharmaceutical company. Most recently, she led Finance, Procurement, and IT for pharmaceutical operations in the U.S. and Canada, with direct P&L responsibility.She holds a PhD from Télécom SudParis (Institut Mines-Télécom) and is a Chartered & Certified Accountant (ACCA). Malgorzata is a member of the Private Directors AssociationAbout Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides executive leadership and strategic advisory services to organizations navigating change. The firm specializes in interim leadership, M&A integration, growth initiatives, and board-level advisory support.Clients engage Brentwood to fill leadership gaps, reset strategy, and manage complex transitions. Brentwood partners with boards and executive teams to align priorities and deliver measurable results.Learn more at www. BrentwoodAdvisory.com

