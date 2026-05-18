Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Village of Port William
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton City and County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Pinnacle Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Maple Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Green Inspiration Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Woodmere
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Olmsted Falls
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|City of South Euclid
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Village of Moreland Hills
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Defiance
|Defiance Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Fayette
|BPM Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Village of Bloomingburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Early College Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Groveport Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Great Western Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Xenia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Short Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Monroeville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|City of Mount Vernon
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Lake
|Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Oberlin Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|LaGrange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Oberlin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lucas
|Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Maumee City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Piqua City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Montgomery County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Richland
|Lucas Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Adena Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandy Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Northeast Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Richfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|City of Stow
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|OPERS Examination
|Trumbull
|Girard City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Labrae Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Southington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Howland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Union
|York Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
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