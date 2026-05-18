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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Mifflin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Village of Port William
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Coshocton Coshocton County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton City and County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Pinnacle Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Maple Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Green Inspiration Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Woodmere
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Olmsted Falls
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
City of South Euclid
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Village of Moreland Hills
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Fayette BPM Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Village of Milledgeville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Village of Bloomingburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Early College Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Sullivant Avenue Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Groveport Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Great Western Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Greene Xenia Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Hancock Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Harrison Short Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Monroeville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox City of Mount Vernon
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Oberlin Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
LaGrange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Oberlin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Maumee City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Avenue School of Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Piqua City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Pathway School of Discovery
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Montgomery County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Muskingum City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Richland Lucas Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ross Adena Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Scioto Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandy Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Northeast Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Richfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
City of Stow
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 OPERS Examination
Trumbull Girard City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Labrae Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Southington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Howland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Union York Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

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