Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Mifflin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Brown Green Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Village of Port William

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Coshocton Coshocton County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton City and County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Pinnacle Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Maple Heights

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Green Inspiration Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Village of Woodmere

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Olmsted Falls

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination City of South Euclid

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Village of Moreland Hills

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Defiance Defiance Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Fayette BPM Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Village of Milledgeville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Village of Bloomingburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Early College Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Sullivant Avenue Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Groveport Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Great Western Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Eastland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Perry Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Greene Xenia Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Hancock Van Buren Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Harrison Short Creek Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Monroeville Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Knox City of Mount Vernon

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Licking Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Oberlin Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

LaGrange Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Oberlin City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Maumee City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Avenue School of Arts

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Piqua City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Miami Valley Fire/Emergency Medical Services Alliance

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Pathway School of Discovery

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Montgomery County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Muskingum City of Zanesville - Perry Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Richland Lucas Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ross Adena Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Scioto Sciotoville Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Sandy Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Northeast Ohio Classical Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Richfield

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination City of Stow

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 OPERS Examination Trumbull Girard City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Labrae Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Southington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Howland Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Union York Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit

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