2026 Women Podcasters Awards Winners!

2026 Women Podcasters Awards Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards

Women Podcasters Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Celebrating Excellence in Women-Led Podcasting Worldwide

These winners are being recognized not only for the quality of their shows, but for the communities they build, the stories they share, and the difference they make through their voices.” — Jennifer Henczel

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women Podcasters Awards has announced the winners of its 2026 awards program, recognizing outstanding women-led podcasts and podcast professionals across a wide range of categories.The Women Podcasters Awards was created by Jennifer Henczel and the Women Podcasters Network to spotlight creators who are informing, entertaining, educating, and inspiring listeners around the globe. From emerging voices to established industry leaders, the 2026 winners represent the growing impact and influence of women in podcasting “The podcasting space continues to expand in meaningful ways, and women are leading powerful conversations across every niche imaginable,” said Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards.Podcasting remains one of the fastest-growing media channels worldwide, with millions of listeners tuning in regularly for trusted voices, authentic storytelling, and niche expertise. As the industry evolves, women podcasters are continuing to shape conversations in business, wellness, education, entertainment, advocacy, and beyond.The Women Podcasters Awards were created to elevate and celebrate women’s voices in podcasting while creating greater visibility for creators who are making a meaningful contribution through their content.2026 AWARD WINNERS:Best Authors & Books Podcast Award:Getting Lit with LindaHosted by: Linda MorraBest Business Podcast Award:Heartbeat for HireHosted by: Lyndsay DowdBest Careers Podcasts Award:Loud & LiftedHosted by: Betsy HammBest Coaching Podcast Award:Transforming Healthcare CoachingHosted by: Lillian Liang EmletBest Coaching Podcast Award:Communication Queen PodcastHosted by: Kimberly SpencerBest Comedy Podcast Award:Filthy MilfsHosted by: Ellen & SophieBest Documentary Podcast Award:The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy TheoriesHosted by: Danielle MercyBest Education Podcast Award:The Female StoicHosted by: Stephanie PoppinsBest Financial Podcast Award:The Angel Next Door: Wealth ReimaginedHosted by: Marcia DawoodBest History Podcast Award:True Weird StuffHosted by: Sheri LynchBest Horror, Thriller & Paranormal Podcast Award:Hellhound CountryHosted by: Alexandra SegelBest Inspiration & Motivation Podcast Award:When Spirit TalksHosted by: Stefanie RuthBest LGBTQIA2S+ Podcast Award:More Human More KindHosted by: Heather HesterBest Lifestyle Podcast Award:The Language Of PlayHosted by: Dinalynn RosenbushBest Mindset & Mental Health Podcast Award:Magnetic CommunicationHosted by: Sandy GerberBest News or Entertainment Podcast Award:Consider This For ComfortHosted by: Eteng EttahBest Pets & Animals Podcast Award:Working Like DogsHosted by: Marcie DavisBest Regional Podcast Award:SoCal Voices PodcastHosted by: Angela RossBest Science Podcast Award:All Access DNAHosted by: Kate WilsonBest Society & Cultures Podcast Award:Unspoken Lives PodcastHosted by: Kelsey BillingsleyBest Sports Podcast Award:In the Pink SportsHosted by: Tammy Trujillo & Mara Flynn CassidyBest Storytelling Podcast Award:Cake for DinnerHosted by: Keesha ScottBest Technology Podcast Award:Faith and Tech Bytes with Amy LynnHosted by: Amy LynnBest Wellness Podcast Award:Bendy Bodies: Your Guide to Hypermobility Health and EDSHosted by: Dr Linda BluesteinBest Broadcaster Award:Powerful Women Off the RecordHosted by: Elisabeth VealeyBest Producer Award:April SumnerBest Expert Guest Award:Dr. Hayley D QuinnThe organizers also wish to recognize the sponsors and partners who help make this celebration possible. Sponsor support is a critical part of sustaining and growing the awards each year, helping expand visibility, celebration opportunities, and resources that elevate women’s voices in podcasting on a larger scale.The Women Podcasters Awards welcomes collaborations, sponsorships, and strategic partnerships from organizations that believe in amplifying women’s voices and supporting the future of podcasting. Continued sponsor involvement plays an important role in helping keep the awards thriving for years to come.Looking ahead, the next awards season will officially open on December 1, inviting new nominations and setting the stage for another year of celebrating remarkable women in podcasting worldwide.The awards ceremony, winners list, featured podcasts, and sponsors can be viewed at: https://www.womenpodcasters.com About the Women Podcasters AwardsThe Women Podcasters Awards is an annual celebration recognizing women in podcasting across multiple genres and specialties. Their mission is to elevate their voices globally and throughout the podcasting industry. The awards shine a light on podcast hosts, storytellers, educators, and innovators who are using audio to create connection, spark ideas, and amplify important voices.Media Contact:Jennifer HenczelFounder, Women Podcasters AwardsContact: womenpodcasters.com/contactWebsite: womenpodcasters.com

2026 Women Podcasters Awards Winners!

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