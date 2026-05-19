2026 Women Podcasters Awards Winners
Women Podcasters Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Celebrating Excellence in Women-Led Podcasting Worldwide
The Women Podcasters Awards was created by Jennifer Henczel and the Women Podcasters Network to spotlight creators who are informing, entertaining, educating, and inspiring listeners around the globe. From emerging voices to established industry leaders, the 2026 winners represent the growing impact and influence of women in podcasting.
“The podcasting space continues to expand in meaningful ways, and women are leading powerful conversations across every niche imaginable,” said Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Awards.
Podcasting remains one of the fastest-growing media channels worldwide, with millions of listeners tuning in regularly for trusted voices, authentic storytelling, and niche expertise. As the industry evolves, women podcasters are continuing to shape conversations in business, wellness, education, entertainment, advocacy, and beyond.
The Women Podcasters Awards were created to elevate and celebrate women’s voices in podcasting while creating greater visibility for creators who are making a meaningful contribution through their content.
2026 AWARD WINNERS:
Best Authors & Books Podcast Award:
Getting Lit with Linda
Hosted by: Linda Morra
Best Business Podcast Award:
Heartbeat for Hire
Hosted by: Lyndsay Dowd
Best Careers Podcasts Award:
Loud & Lifted
Hosted by: Betsy Hamm
Best Coaching Podcast Award:
Transforming Healthcare Coaching
Hosted by: Lillian Liang Emlet
Best Coaching Podcast Award:
Communication Queen Podcast
Hosted by: Kimberly Spencer
Best Comedy Podcast Award:
Filthy Milfs
Hosted by: Ellen & Sophie
Best Documentary Podcast Award:
The Rabbit Hole: Conspiracy Theories
Hosted by: Danielle Mercy
Best Education Podcast Award:
The Female Stoic
Hosted by: Stephanie Poppins
Best Financial Podcast Award:
The Angel Next Door: Wealth Reimagined
Hosted by: Marcia Dawood
Best History Podcast Award:
True Weird Stuff
Hosted by: Sheri Lynch
Best Horror, Thriller & Paranormal Podcast Award:
Hellhound Country
Hosted by: Alexandra Segel
Best Inspiration & Motivation Podcast Award:
When Spirit Talks
Hosted by: Stefanie Ruth
Best LGBTQIA2S+ Podcast Award:
More Human More Kind
Hosted by: Heather Hester
Best Lifestyle Podcast Award:
The Language Of Play
Hosted by: Dinalynn Rosenbush
Best Mindset & Mental Health Podcast Award:
Magnetic Communication
Hosted by: Sandy Gerber
Best News or Entertainment Podcast Award:
Consider This For Comfort
Hosted by: Eteng Ettah
Best Pets & Animals Podcast Award:
Working Like Dogs
Hosted by: Marcie Davis
Best Regional Podcast Award:
SoCal Voices Podcast
Hosted by: Angela Ross
Best Science Podcast Award:
All Access DNA
Hosted by: Kate Wilson
Best Society & Cultures Podcast Award:
Unspoken Lives Podcast
Hosted by: Kelsey Billingsley
Best Sports Podcast Award:
In the Pink Sports
Hosted by: Tammy Trujillo & Mara Flynn Cassidy
Best Storytelling Podcast Award:
Cake for Dinner
Hosted by: Keesha Scott
Best Technology Podcast Award:
Faith and Tech Bytes with Amy Lynn
Hosted by: Amy Lynn
Best Wellness Podcast Award:
Bendy Bodies: Your Guide to Hypermobility Health and EDS
Hosted by: Dr Linda Bluestein
Best Broadcaster Award:
Powerful Women Off the Record
Hosted by: Elisabeth Vealey
Best Producer Award:
April Sumner
Best Expert Guest Award:
Dr. Hayley D Quinn
The organizers also wish to recognize the sponsors and partners who help make this celebration possible. Sponsor support is a critical part of sustaining and growing the awards each year, helping expand visibility, celebration opportunities, and resources that elevate women’s voices in podcasting on a larger scale.
The Women Podcasters Awards welcomes collaborations, sponsorships, and strategic partnerships from organizations that believe in amplifying women’s voices and supporting the future of podcasting. Continued sponsor involvement plays an important role in helping keep the awards thriving for years to come.
Looking ahead, the next awards season will officially open on December 1, inviting new nominations and setting the stage for another year of celebrating remarkable women in podcasting worldwide.
The awards ceremony, winners list, featured podcasts, and sponsors can be viewed at: https://www.womenpodcasters.com
About the Women Podcasters Awards
The Women Podcasters Awards is an annual celebration recognizing women in podcasting across multiple genres and specialties. Their mission is to elevate their voices globally and throughout the podcasting industry. The awards shine a light on podcast hosts, storytellers, educators, and innovators who are using audio to create connection, spark ideas, and amplify important voices.
Media Contact:
Jennifer Henczel
Founder, Women Podcasters Awards
Contact: womenpodcasters.com/contact
Website: womenpodcasters.com
Jennifer Henczel
Women Podcasters Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
2026 Women Podcasters Awards Winners!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.