International Awards Program for Women Podcasters Opens 2026 Submissions for Its Third Year

A people’s choice awards event providing an opportunity for nominees to increase visibility, strengthen credibility, and engage directly with their audiences.

We intentionally keep the nomination pricing low so more women can participate without the financial barriers that often come with awards competitions.” — Jennifer Henczel, Founder of the Women Podcasters Network & Awards

ORLANDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global awards program recognizing excellence, innovation, and audience impact in podcasting and broadcasting created by women.Nominations are now open for the 2026 Women Podcasters Awards , one of the largest and most recognized celebrations of women in podcasting and broadcasting. Creators from around the world are invited to submit their shows during the nomination window from December 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.As a people’s choice awards event, the Women Podcasters Awards provides an opportunity for podcasters, broadcasters, producers and expert guests to increase visibility, strengthen credibility, and engage directly with their audiences. The voting process encourages creators to activate their communities, deepen listener loyalty, and expand reach through authentic audience support.In its first year, the Women Podcasters Awards received more than 400 nominees and over 15,000 public votes, reflecting strong enthusiasm from listeners and creators. The movement toward more women podcasters continues to grow, and the awards are designed to support and highlight that momentum.The Early Bird nomination rate for this year's podcast awards is set at only $10 until January 1, 2026. The organization has deliberately kept the pricing low to reduce financial barriers that often prevent creators from participating in awards competitions."The goal is to make recognition accessible and to ensure every creator has the opportunity to gain visibility and rally their audience,” Jennifer Henczel , Founder of the Women Podcasters Network and Awards.The 2026 season includes several updates and refinements that were added directly in response to feedback from previous nominees. These changes aim to improve clarity, streamline the nomination process, and enhance the overall experience for participants.Changes & Updates for 2026:• Sponsor eligibility: Nominees may also register as sponsors, a highly requested option that includes additional visibility opportunities.• Per-show nominations: Podcast and broadcast entries are now evaluated per show rather than per individual host or podcaster.• Podcast verification: Podcast nominations must include an active RSS feed and Apple and Spotify links to ensure entries meet standard podcasting criteria. Shows without an RSS feed may apply under the Broadcast category.• Reduced Early Bird rate: The early pricing of $10 supports broader participation.Nomination Process:Nominees can complete their submission in two steps:Step 1: Submit the nomination payment here: https://www.womenpodcasters.com/awards Step 2: Complete the nomination form that appears immediately after purchase. A copy will also be emailed for convenience.2026 Timeline:Early Bird Pricing: December 1, 2025 – January 1, 2026Nomination Period: December 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ETVoting Period: April 1, 2026 – April 30, 2026 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ETAwards Ceremony: May 2026 (Date to be announced)The Women Podcasters Awards continues its mission to elevate women's voices globally and in the podcasting industry, highlighting meaningful, innovative, and influential work created by women across podcasting and broadcasting. The 2026 season offers an opportunity for creators to enhance visibility, engage their audiences, and gain recognition on an international stage.The organization is also seeking sponsors who share this mission and want to support and connect with women creators.For media inquiries, visit: https://www.womenpodcasters.com/contact End of ReleaseAbout the Women Podcasters NetworkThe Women Podcasters Network is a professional membership and resource hub for women in podcasting. Their mission is to elevate women's voices globally and in the podcasting industry. Founded by Jennifer Henczel, it supports podcast growth and community development through tools, training, and collaborative connection. The network also organizes the annual Women Podcasters Awards, a global celebration of female-led shows. Visit www.womenpodcasters.com for more.

