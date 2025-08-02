Submit Release
Podcasting Becomes a Tool for Connection, Community, and Elevating Women's Voices

Nearly half of all women in the U.S. now listen to podcasts monthly, and the Women Podcasters Network responds to this shift with resources and recognition.

Podcasting isn't just content, it's all about connection and building a community around your message.”
— Jennifer Henczel
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s presence in podcasting is rising dramatically. According to the Women’s Audio Report by Edison Research, female monthly podcast listenership has tripled over the past decade—from 15% in 2015 to 45% in 2025, representing approximately 60 million U.S. women. As women become an increasingly significant segment of podcast audiences and creators, many are turning to podcasting not just to speak, but to foster connection, collaboration, and visibility.

Award-winning leader and podcaster Jennifer Henczel identified an early gap: many women launching podcasts had meaningful stories to share but lacked access to the infrastructure and expertise needed to grow and sustain their shows. In response, Henczel created the Women Podcasters Network (WPN), a platform that offers strategic resources and connection opportunities. WPN is a growing movement helping women use podcasting to connect, grow, and be heard.

The Women Podcasters Network, one of the largest paid memberships for women in podcasting, provides customizable templates, guesting systems, and community forums. In addition to practical support, the network includes the annual Women Podcasters Awards, a people’s choice event that highlights diverse voices.

The Women Podcasters Awards, also created by Henczel, is a low-cost, people’s choice style awards program designed to elevate and celebrate women podcasters. The focus remains on encouraging audience engagement and building community around each podcast. Nominations for the next cycle will open in December.

Currently, a free online resource titled “Top 5 Methods for Monetizing Your Mic” is available complimentary to help podcasters explore evolving monetization strategies in today’s creator economy.

Jennifer Henczel is also available as a podcast guest or media contributor on topics related to building engaged communities through podcasting

About the Women Podcasters Network:
The Women Podcasters Network is a professional membership and resource hub for women in podcasting. Their mission is to elevate women's voices globally and in the podcasting industry. Founded by Jennifer Henczel, it supports podcast growth and community development through tools, training, and collaborative connection. The network also organizes the annual Women Podcasters Awards, a global celebration of female-led shows. Visit www.womenpodcasters.com for more.

