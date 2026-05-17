HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change or Responsibility 2026

FORT BRAGG, N.C.-Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), held a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, May 15, 2026, at the command’s Battle Assembly Hall. The event honored outgoing first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers for his dedicated service and welcomed 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi as the company’s new senior enlisted leader.

The HHC commander, Maj. Stefan Gazda, expressed deep appreciation for both senior noncommissioned officers after the passing of the guidon.

The commander commended Meyers as a Soldier of great trust who executed his duties with utmost care. Highlighting his strong rapport with leaders locally at Fort Bragg and abroad, Gazda praised the outgoing first sergeant as a vital asset to the multinational airborne community.

Tommasi was introduced as the ideal successor, hand-selected for the role based on her impressive reputation and resume. She expressed gratitude for the warm transition and the support she received after reporting to the unit early, noting that she does not take the responsibility of wearing the first sergeant’s diamond lightly.

Meyers will depart for a new assignment in Ohio.