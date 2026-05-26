Honoring the Fallen: LRMC Deputy Commander Lays Wreath at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery

SAINT-MIHIEL, France – Nestled among the rolling hills of northeastern France’s Grand Est region, the Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery spans 40 acres and serves as the final resting place for 4,153 American service members who died during World War I.

On May 24, American and French military officials, local dignitaries and civilians gathered at the historic cemetery to honor the fallen service members buried there during a Memorial Day ceremony.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Ms. Margaret Dumont, mayor of Thiaucourt-Regniéville; French Air Force Maj. Gen. Pierre Gaudilliere, departmental military delegate; Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command; Yves Seguy, prefect of Meurthe-et-Moselle; and Yvonne Gonzales, U.S. consul general of Strasbourg, all of whom delivered remarks during the ceremony.

Dedicated in 1937, the cemetery contains 4153 headstones, including 4,107 Latin crosses, and 46 stars of David. The Tablets of the Missing bear the names of 284 service members whose remains were never recovered. The cemetery also honors one Medal of Honor recipient and one set of brothers buried side by side.

Chaplain Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st TSC, opened the ceremony with an invocation reflecting on the enduring partnership between allied nations.

“We give thanks for the enduring bond between France and the United States, and all of our NATO partners and allies,” Dean said. “For nations standing together in times of trial, bearing one another’s burdens in the cause of liberty.”

Mike Knapp, chief of historical services for the American Battle Monuments Commission, said Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder that the freedoms Americans enjoy today were secured through tremendous sacrifice.

“As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding this July, we are reminded that America’s story has never been guaranteed,” Knapp said. “The freedoms we cherish today are the inheritance of their courage.”

Knapp also shared the story of Pvt. Bert Markham, a U.S. Marine killed during the Saint-Mihiel Offensive in September 1918, whose grave rests among many others from the same battle.

“If you walk among the headstones here and read, you’ll see many stories similar to Markham’s,” Knapp said. “A testament to the tremendous cost of days like that and wars like these.”

Jason Ford, a staff member with the Fort Mill High School band said students traveled to France to honor service members from their South Carolina community who died during the world wars.

“Fort Mill lost 28 Soldiers during World War II and 12 during World War I, all from the same small town, including Pvt. Patterson, who is buried at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery,” Ford said. “We wanted to honor their sacrifice and preserve their legacy for future generations.”

After learning Patterson was buried here at the cemetery, the band coordinated with the American Battle Monuments Commission to perform during the ceremony as a tribute to the fallen.

Gaudillière urged attendees to remember the sacrifices made by Allied forces during World War I.

“Remember, always be ready,” Gaudillière said. “Lest we forget.”

In his remarks, Lalor reflected on the enduring alliance between the United States and France and the coalition effort that contributed to victory during World War I.

“More than a century ago, Saint-Mihiel stood as a stubborn protrusion in Allied lines,” Lalor said. “But we allied as nations, unified against a single cause, and prevailed against a common enemy.”

Lalor said the ceremony not only honored those who died during World War I,

but also served as a reminder of the continuing obligations shared by NATO allies today.

“Since 1778, the U.S. Army motto has been ‘This We’ll Defend,’” Lalor said. “The emphasis is deliberately on ‘we’ rather than ‘I.’ In Europe, that ‘we’ has always extended beyond our own ranks to include our allies.”

Gonzales reflected on the sacrifices of American service members buried far from home and reaffirmed the enduring relationship between France and the United States.

“To honor our fallen heroes is to reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, to justice, and to the unbreakable bond between our people,” Gonzales said.

Following her remarks, Gonzales joined fellow dignitaries and veteran organizations, including Col. Charles Douglas, deputy commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, in laying wreaths in honor of the fallen.

“Laying a wreath here is a deeply humbling experience,” Douglas said. “It is an honor to represent the U.S. Army and to pay tribute on behalf of Soldiers past and present.”

Douglas said the cemetery’s quiet dignity underscored the scale of sacrifice made during World War I.

“Knowing the sacrifices made by those who rest here, and the scale of the sacrifice during World War I, gives me a deep sense of gratitude and reflection,” said Douglas. “It is a powerful reminder of the cost of the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Following closing payers and a moment of silence, the ceremony concluded as a bugler played “Taps,” its notes echoing across the French countryside. Wreaths rested among the rows of white marble headstones adorned with small American flags.

“Ceremonies like this make history tangible,” Douglas said. “They give younger generations a chance to see and understand that these are not just names on a wall or stones in a cemetery. They were individuals who made extraordinary sacrifices.”

Douglas said bringing together military members, local communities, students, and international partners ensures these stories continue to be told.

“I hope ceremonies like these reassures families that their loved ones are not forgotten,” Douglas said. “Their service is honored with dignity, respect, and enduring remembrance.”