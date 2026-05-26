U.S. and Turkish Ambassadors to NATO visit Incirlik Air Base
During the installation tour, the ambassadors visited key sites across the base and engaged directly with both Turkish and U.S. military leadership.
The tour emphasized how the 39th Air Base Wing is ready and postured to assist our Turkish host nation to sustain any NATO mission required.
Throughout the installation, service members demonstrated how the base operates as a unified force. They highlighted how the U.S. safeguards its interests in Europe and globally by maintaining the ability to project decisive combat power whenever and wherever it is needed.
The collaborative visit by Ambassadors Whitaker and Öztürk underscored the enduring relationship between NATO allies. It serves as a distinct reminder that both nations remain unified in purpose, innovative in their strategic approach, and steadfast in their commitment to military excellence.
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