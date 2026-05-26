Public Health Command Europe Hosts 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange

Garmisch- Partenkirchen, Germany --- Public Health Command Europe recently hosted the 71st International Military Veterinary Exchange, bringing together nearly 100 veterinary leaders from 18 Allied and Partner nations to strengthen alliances, enhance global force protection, and address shared medical and agricultural challenges.

The multi-day symposium served as a critical platform for international collaboration, focusing on topics ranging from the "unseen battlefield" of microscopic disease threats to advancing the standard of care for military working dogs.

Col. Anastasia McKay, commander of U.S. Army Public Health Command Europe, welcomed the attendees by emphasizing the critical need for global interoperability.

"Look around this room. We are not just colleagues; we are a united front," McKay said during her opening remarks. "This exchange is more than a meeting, it is a critical accelerator. Our mission here is to drive convergence, to strengthen the bonds of interoperability and to unify our efforts against shared global challenges."

Confronting the Unseen Battlefield and Food Defense A significant portion of the exchange centered on mitigating global health risks, specifically the prevention of transboundary diseases during military movements. Experts from Germany, Norway and the United States led discussions on translating NATO standards into effective action on the ground, ensuring line commanders understand the catastrophic agricultural and economic consequences of biological material transfer.

Simultaneously, international experts tackled food defense. Representatives from Germany and the Republic of Serbia shed light on emerging foodborne parasites, while U.S. representatives challenged the coalition to build proactive, multi-national defenses to safeguard vital military food supply chains.

Advancing Canine Care and Standardization The well-being and operational readiness of military working dogs remained paramount. A major highlight of the 71st exchange was the push to standardize canine casualty care. The United Kingdom guided attendees through a comprehensive proposal for a unified, European-focused Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care model, aiming for a NATO-level operational patient care pathway.

Major James Bladen, Officer Commanding for the U.K.'s Veterinary Training Squadron, noted the importance of navigating these complex issues as a coalition.

"It's been great to get to know colleagues from other countries and comforting to know that we're all facing the same challenges," Bladen said. "The best way to overcome those challenges is by coming together and discussing issues like we are this week. How we use animals in defense is something that every country is feeling the pressure on, so it's up to us to advocate for the animals and make sure they're used in the best possible way."

Discussions also pushed the boundaries of current practices, featuring debates on the use of electronic shock collars in MWD training led by the Netherlands and conversations on live tissue training alternatives guided by Norway. On the innovation front, the symposium explored the future of battlefield medicine, including the use of canine freeze-dried plasma for austere environments.

Expanding Global Partnerships Reflecting the event's growing global footprint, the 71st IMVE welcomed a representative from the Ghana Armed Forces National Dog Academy for the first time. The symposium also underscored the necessity of robust public-private partnerships by hosting Dr. Michael Bailey, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"The AVMA is always interested in supporting our troops," Bailey stated. "Veterinary medicine is vital to maintaining not just military readiness, but also civilian readiness and we feel that we have to be there to help communicate across any lines."

For many attendees, the face-to-face interaction is the most valuable aspect of the yearly exchange. Dr. Mika Aho, Chief Veterinary Officer for the Finnish Defense Forces, highlighted how critical these events are for networking.

"For a small country like Finland, partnerships are essential and sharing information with partners is the basis for cooperation," Aho explained. "These kinds of events are essential for connecting people face-to-face, not just by sending official documents... it's a much better way to connect with other people from other countries."

Lt. Col. Andre Fonseca of the Portuguese Army echoed this sentiment, tracing his unit's partnership with PHCE back to a fruitful visit in 2015 that blossomed into regular, ongoing collaboration. Other attendees, like Capt. Johnny Lindran, expressed eagerness to plan future joint training opportunities based on the connections made at the event.

As the exchange concluded, the overarching theme of the 71st IMVE remained clear, the global military veterinary community is stronger together.

"The agenda is ambitious, as it should be," McKay concluded. "The challenges we face are complex, but the expertise in this room is unmatched. Let us seize this opportunity to learn from one another, to challenge our own assumptions and to leave here more unified and capable than ever before."