100+ topic-specific shows publish guest episodes to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music in minutes

100+ topic-specific shows publish guest episodes to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music in minutes

With today's voice technology, an AI host is indistinguishable from a human host — but it shows up prepared and can read an entire book before the interview starts” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIhosts.fm , a new podcast network from Archieboy Holdings, LLC, has launched with more than 100 topic-specific shows in which every host is an AI and every guest is a real human expert. Authors, founders, physicians, coaches, and other subject-matter experts can book an interview, record a roughly nine-minute conversation in their browser, and have the finished episode distributed to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music — without ever pitching a human producer or waiting for a calendar opening. The network spans categories including business, technology, health, science, food, sports, parenting, and politics, each with a distinct AI host carrying its own voice and personality.The core problem AIHosts.fm addresses is structural. Podcast interview slots are scarce because they are controlled by human hosts with finite schedules, full inboxes, and narrow topic lanes. A physician with a new clinical paper, an author with a debut novel, or a startup founder with a funding announcement all face the same bottleneck: convincing a host — who may have no prior knowledge of their work — to give them thirty to sixty minutes of airtime. Most don't get through. AIHosts.fm removes that gating mechanism entirely. The network's AI hosts are available continuously, cover more than 50 topic categories, and come prepared. Before each recording session, the AI host ingests the guest's biography, recent links, and topic-area news into a 3,000-to-5,000-token briefing dossier that is loaded into the host's system prompt at showtime. For authors, that means the host can read and synthesize a book, a body of published papers, or a portfolio of recent work in minutes — arriving at the interview with genuine familiarity rather than a generic question sheet printed from a publicist's one-pager.The interview itself is not a scripted Q&A. The AI host conducts a live, interactive conversation that responds dynamically to what the guest actually says, following threads, pushing back on claims, and taking the discussion in directions that are not predetermined. Runtime function tools — including look_up_news(query), look_up_guest(person), and verify_claim(statement) — give the host the ability to surface relevant current events or check a factual assertion mid-conversation. The result is an exchange that tracks more closely to a well-researched journalist interview than to a standard podcast format where the host reads from a list regardless of what the guest says.Production after the recording requires no additional work from the guest. The platform auto-edits the audio, publishes the episode to the show's RSS feed, syndicates it to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music, and generates three vertical short-form video clips — formatted for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts — from each episode. The underlying voice technology runs on Google Gemini Live, the same real-time voice stack used by Archieboy's AuthorOnAir platform. The recording pipeline — capture, AI edit, RSS publish, major-platform syndication, and vertical clip generation — is adapted from AuthorOnAir's infrastructure, which handles a single-show, single-topic format. AIHosts.fm extends that architecture to a network of more than 100 shows across more than 50 categories, with each show maintaining its own RSS feed and distribution footprint.At a time when AI-generated podcast content is proliferating, AIHosts.fm occupies a distinct position. Competitors using AI operate thousands of shows producing thousands of episodes per week using fully synthetic content — AI hosts conducting AI-scripted conversations — with programmatic advertising buyers as the primary customer. AIHosts.fm inverts that model. The guest is the customer. The content is real: substantive answers come from a credentialed human expert, not a language model. Every episode discloses the AI host in the show notes; free-tier episodes include a brief spoken disclosure in the audio itself. Guests retain full rights to their audio and own the MP3 file outright."With today's voice technology, an AI host is indistinguishable from a human host — but it shows up prepared, never overbooks, and can read an entire book before the interview starts," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC.The practical impact for guests extends beyond a single episode. Because the network runs shows across multiple verticals simultaneously, a single expert can appear on several shows in different categories — an author's novel on a books show, the same author's entrepreneurial story on a founder show, and their wellness philosophy on a health show — each episode landing in the RSS feed of a distinct audience. A physician can reach a general health audience on one show and a specialist science audience on another, with each interview briefed separately on the relevant body of work. Founders can use the network to support a product launch across a business show, a technology show, and an industry-vertical show in the same week. Short-form clips from each episode give guests ready-made social content without additional production effort. For experts who have struggled to convert media interest into actual airtime, the network offers a repeatable, low-friction path to published audio content with genuine distribution reach.AIHosts.fm offers four access tiers. The Free plan provides one lifetime interview with a 15-minute recording window on a starter show; the episode includes a spoken AI-disclosure intro and standard distribution. The Guest plan, priced at $19 per month or $190 per year, provides three interviews per month with a 30-minute window, removes the spoken AI-disclosure intro, and includes full distribution, AI editing, and three short clips per episode. The Featured plan, at $49 per month or $490 per year, adds six interviews per month, premium placement on the flagship show in the guest's primary category, homepage rotation, and end-of-episode promotional mentions on related shows. The Press plan, at $99 per month or $990 per year, covers 12 interviews per month, a custom branded segment, cross-show booking, and homepage rotation. Payment infrastructure is in active refinement ahead of the platform's Phase 3 rollout. Guests record from a laptop or phone with a standard microphone; no studio equipment is required.AIHosts.fm is the latest extension of Archieboy Holdings' strategy of applying real-time AI voice infrastructure to media access problems that have historically been constrained by human bandwidth. The company's AuthorOnAir platform established the core technical pipeline — real-time AI voice recording, automated editing, RSS syndication, and vertical clip generation — for a single-show book-author interview format. AIHosts.fm scales that infrastructure to a full network, adding multi-category show architecture, a guest-briefing pipeline, and tiered subscription access. The network's current footprint of 100-plus shows is designed to expand as new topic categories are added. For experts across industries who have built credentials and want consistent, distributed audio presence without the unpredictability of pitching human gatekeepers, the platform represents a structural shift in how interview-based content gets made and published.Archieboy Holdings, LLC, headquartered in the United States, develops and operates web-based platforms at the intersection of artificial intelligence and media production. Its portfolio includes AIhosts.fm, AuthorOnAir, SelfPublishing.pro, and BookBud.ai, among other properties. Archieboy Holdings focuses on removing access barriers for subject-matter experts — authors, founders, physicians, coaches, and other credentialed professionals — who want to reach audiences through audio, text, and short-form video without the overhead of traditional media production.

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