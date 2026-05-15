Vibesies Launches AI-Native Hosting Platform Built Around Vibe Coding

Each tenant gets a sandboxed Linux container with Claude Code pre-installed; no templates, no drag-and-drop limits.

Each tenant gets a sandboxed Linux container with Claude Code pre-installed; no templates, no drag-and-drop limits.

Vibe coding is not a gimmick — it's a paradigm shift, and it gives anyone using it a monumental advantage over those still developing the old way.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC launched https://www.vibesies.com on April 26, 2026, introducing a hosting platform designed from the ground up around vibe coding — the practice of directing an AI agent in plain language to build, deploy, and maintain software. Unlike conventional website builders that constrain users to templates and visual editors, Vibesies provisions each customer their own sandboxed Linux container with Claude Code and OpenAI Codex pre-installed, giving non-coders and power users alike access to a full-stack development environment operated through conversation rather than syntax.Vibe coding has moved from a novelty to a legitimate development methodology in a short period of time, and the infrastructure layer has not kept pace. Most hosting platforms were built for developers who write code manually or for consumers who click through template wizards. Neither category accommodates a user who wants to describe a feature in plain English and have an AI agent implement it, test it, and push it to production inside a real Linux environment. Vibesies is positioned to close that gap. The platform targets people who already use or want to use Claude Code and need a persistent, capable environment to run it in — not a sandboxed playground, but a production-grade server they actually own the keys to.The core architecture separates Vibesies from both traditional shared hosting and browser-based AI builders. Each tenant receives a rootless Podman container running Debian, Python, Node.js, git, nginx, and supervisord, with Claude Code and OpenAI Codex installed at the system level. Tenants connect their own Anthropic account — either a Claude Pro or Max subscription starting at twenty dollars per month, or a direct Anthropic API key — or their own OpenAI account with a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription. Vibesies does not resell API tokens or act as a model intermediary. The AI agent operates inside the tenant's container with full sudo access and persistent storage mounted on a dedicated EBS volume, with nightly backups to S3. This means the agent can install packages, modify system configuration, write and execute code, manage a web server, and maintain a live site across sessions — capabilities that no template-based builder provides.The workflow is straightforward. After subscribing and activating an account through Vibesies' self-serve provisioning system, a tenant connects their Anthropic or OpenAI credentials, and the AI agent becomes their permanent sysadmin. They describe what they want — a portfolio site, a membership platform, a custom web application, a blog with a specific data structure — and the agent builds it. When something breaks or needs updating, they describe the change. The agent handles the Linux layer, the web server configuration, the SSL certificate, the deployment, and the maintenance. Tenants on Builder tier and above can point a custom domain at their container. Pro and Studio tenants receive hourly backups and dedicated CPU resources. The platform's tagline, "Your AI sysadmin. For life," reflects the intended relationship: not a one-time build tool, but a persistent technical partner living inside infrastructure the customer controls.The differentiation from consumer site builders like Squarespace or Wix is intentional and structural. Those platforms trade flexibility for ease, locking users into proprietary content models and visual editors. Vibesies explicitly does not compete in that category. The differentiation from standard cloud hosting — a VPS from a commodity provider — is equally deliberate. A raw virtual machine gives a developer a blank Linux box but no AI layer, no pre-configured agent, and no workflow designed around natural language direction. Vibesies combines the real Linux environment of a VPS with an AI agent that knows how to use it, pre-installed and ready to work on day one. The result is a platform that gives someone with no coding background the same practical capabilities as a developer who has spent years learning command-line tools and server administration."Vibe coding is not a gimmick — it's a paradigm shift, and it gives anyone using it a monumental advantage over people and companies still developing the old way," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "Vibesies exists because the hosting infrastructure to support that shift didn't exist yet."The audience for Vibesies spans several distinct user types. Entrepreneurs and small business owners who need a real web presence — not a template — but lack the budget or time to hire a developer can use the AI agent to build and iterate on a site that fits their actual requirements. Freelancers and consultants who want to deliver custom work to clients without writing every line of code manually can use the platform to accelerate production. Developers who already use Claude Code in their local environment and want a persistent cloud counterpart — one that maintains state, runs scheduled tasks, and serves live traffic — get a production environment designed around the tools they already use. Content creators and educators who want to publish with a custom structure, not a blogging platform's predetermined schema, can describe exactly what they need and have it built. In each case, the common thread is access to genuine technical capability without the prerequisite of technical training.Vibesies offers six pricing tiers. The Starter plan is forty-nine dollars per month and includes two gigabytes of RAM, one to two burst vCPUs, ten gigabytes of disk, and one site hosted on a vibesies.com subdomain. The Builder plan at ninety-nine dollars per month adds four gigabytes of RAM, two dedicated vCPUs, twenty-five gigabytes of disk, custom domain support, and daily backups. The Pro plan at one hundred ninety-nine dollars per month provides eight gigabytes of RAM, four dedicated vCPUs, fifty gigabytes of disk, up to three sites, hourly backups, and priority support. The Studio plan at three hundred ninety-nine dollars per month scales to sixteen gigabytes of RAM, eight dedicated vCPUs, one hundred gigabytes of disk, ten sites, a dedicated subnet, and a ninety-nine point nine percent uptime SLA. Dedicated and Enterprise tiers are available with custom specifications. Annual billing on any paid tier is priced at ten times the monthly rate, effectively providing two months free. Stripe checkout handles subscription activation, and tenant container provisioning begins automatically after payment.The launch of Vibesies represents the first phase of a broader infrastructure strategy. The platform launched on a single host, vibesies-host-1, with capacity expansion planned as real customer demand materializes rather than on a speculative build-out schedule. The underlying architecture — isolated AWS account, rootless Podman containers, per-tenant EBS volumes, outbound email through SES — was designed to scale horizontally without architectural rework. Future phases may include multi-region deployments and expanded Enterprise configurations. The broader strategic premise is that vibe coding will continue to mature as a development practice and that the developers, businesses, and individuals who adopt it earliest will compound a meaningful productivity and capability advantage over those who do not. Vibesies is built to be the infrastructure layer that makes that advantage durable.About Vibesies: https://www.vibesies.com is a premium AI hosting platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC. The platform provides each customer with a sandboxed Linux container running Claude Code and OpenAI Codex, enabling users to build, deploy, and maintain websites and web applications through natural language direction rather than manual coding. Vibesies is designed for power users, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to leverage vibe coding in a real production environment. Contact: hello@vibesies.com.

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