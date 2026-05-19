AgentOutreach.io Uses AI to Find and Draft Outreach Contacts for Website Owners

New platform automates prospect discovery, contact vetting, and pitch drafting for sites, books, courses, and SaaS products

New platform automates prospect discovery, contact vetting, and pitch drafting for sites, books, courses, and SaaS products

AgentOutreach removes the research and drafting friction so the only thing left is clicking send.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgentOutreach.io , a new AI-powered outreach platform, is designed to solve one of the most time-consuming problems facing small business owners, independent creators, and SaaS founders: figuring out who to email about their product, how to find a verified contact path, and what to actually say. The platform acts as an AI agent that identifies relevant podcasts, niche bloggers, free directories, and partnership leads specific to a given site or offer, confirms that each prospect has a working contact form or email address, scores each opportunity by fit quality, and delivers a pre-drafted pitch ready to send from the user's own inbox. The result is a structured daily outreach workflow that requires no prior marketing expertise and no dedicated outreach staff.Outreach is widely acknowledged as one of the highest-return activities a website owner can do — earning directory listings, podcast appearances, and blogger mentions that compound over time through backlinks, referral traffic, and audience trust. Yet most owners never do it consistently, because the research phase alone — identifying who covers your niche, whether their site is still active, and how to reach them — can consume hours before a single email is written. Tools built for professional link-building agencies assume a full-time outreach team and charge accordingly. AgentOutreach is built instead for the owner who has a day job, a product to run, and forty-five minutes a week to spend on promotion. The platform's architecture reflects that constraint at every layer, from the AI category planner to the swipe-card queue to the one-click MAILTO draft.The workflow begins when a user signs up, adds a URL, and writes one sentence describing what they want to promote. The AI category planner reads that input and proposes a custom set of outreach categories — podcast hosts in the relevant niche, free directories that accept the site's category, niche bloggers, potential partnership leads, and similar targets — specific to the offer rather than drawn from a generic database. The user reviews and approves those categories once, and the selection is then locked in as the basis for all future scans. From that point forward, the engine runs automatically: each approved category is scanned on a weekly cadence for paid subscribers, pulling candidate URLs, fetching page content, checking for invite signals and contact information, and assigning each opportunity a fit grade ranging from C to A+. Free accounts receive a one-time scan rather than weekly refreshes, but the daily queue and grading system are identical.Each day, the platform surfaces a paced batch of vetted opportunities in a swipe-card interface modeled on the simplicity of consumer dating apps — a deliberate design choice intended for people who are not running outreach as a full-time function. Each card displays the fit grade, a plain-language explanation of why the site is a match, the contact path (either a direct email address or a contact form URL), and a pre-drafted pitch tailored to the specific host's audience and context. The user can click a single button to open their own email client with the full draft pre-loaded via a MAILTO link, or copy the field packet directly into a contact form. AgentOutreach never sends email on the user's behalf. Users can also skip opportunities and optionally record a skip reason, which feeds a learning loop that refines what the engine surfaces in future batches. A reply-tracking and follow-up sequencing layer is available on Pro and Agency plans, with drafted follow-up messages generated automatically.The platform's approach differs from legacy outreach tools in two structural ways. First, most existing platforms hand users a large database of sites and leave the filtering to the user; AgentOutreach determines the right categories for a specific offer before any scanning begins, reducing irrelevant results at the source. Second, the MAILTO delivery model means outreach is sent from the user's own authenticated inbox, avoiding the deliverability risks and spam-reputation problems associated with platforms that send on behalf of users. This positions AgentOutreach as a research and drafting assistant rather than a bulk-sending service — a meaningful distinction as inbox providers continue to tighten filtering on high-volume outreach domains."Most business owners know they should be doing outreach — they just never get around to it because the research alone is exhausting before you've written a single word," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "AgentOutreach removes the research and drafting friction so the only thing left is clicking send."The platform serves a wide range of users who share a common problem regardless of what they are promoting. An independent software developer launching a SaaS tool can use AgentOutreach to identify niche newsletters and tool-roundup bloggers who cover their category, receive a graded list of prospects with verified contact paths, and work through a daily queue of five to five hundred outreach opportunities depending on their plan. A course creator can target podcast hosts whose audiences match their subject matter. A small agency managing multiple client sites can run up to twenty-five sites simultaneously on the Agency plan, with each site maintaining its own opportunity database, status tracking, and monthly PDF report. The skip-reason feedback loop means that as a user engages with the queue over time, the engine learns which types of opportunities that user tends to act on and adjusts future surfacing accordingly, reducing noise without requiring manual filter configuration.AgentOutreach is available now at four pricing tiers. The Free plan costs nothing, provides five outreach prospects per day from a one-time scan, and supports one site indefinitely — no expiration. The Starter plan is priced at $29 per month and adds weekly category refresh and a quota of twenty prospects per day for one site. The Pro plan at $79 per month covers up to five sites, one hundred prospects per day, automated follow-up draft sequencing, and a monthly PDF report. The Agency plan at $199 per month supports twenty-five sites, five hundred prospects per day, follow-up sequencing, and monthly reports across all sites. Annual billing is available at ten times the monthly rate, equivalent to two months free. All plans use Stripe for payment processing, and signup requires only a URL and a one-sentence description of the offer being promoted.AgentOutreach extends the engine architecture originally developed for BookScout, a book-specific outreach tool built for the self-publishing market and available through https://www selfpublishing.pro . BookScout operates with four fixed outreach categories designed for authors; AgentOutreach generalizes that engine by adding an AI-driven category planner that generates custom category sets for any type of web property, a contact extraction layer that retrieves email addresses and form URLs for each scored opportunity, and a full pitch-drafting pass that produces audience-specific outreach copy. The swipe UI and lead-state database — tracking each opportunity through statuses including new, contacted, skipped, replied, booked, and declined — are new additions built specifically for the broader AgentOutreach use case. The platform represents Archieboy Holdings' broader strategy of applying AI agent architecture to repetitive, high-value business tasks that owners consistently defer because the manual version is too time-intensive to sustain.AgentOutreach.io is a product of Archieboy Holdings, LLC, accessible at https://www.agentoutreach.io . The platform is an AI agent built to help owners of websites, SaaS products, books, and online courses identify and contact the right people — podcast hosts, niche bloggers, free directories, and partnership leads — who could help promote their offer. The agent handles prospect discovery, contact verification, opportunity grading, and pitch drafting; users retain full control over what gets sent and send from their own email inbox. AgentOutreach is part of a portfolio of AI-assisted tools developed by Archieboy Holdings to reduce the operational overhead of running and growing a web-based business.

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