Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,027 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Multiples Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1004204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION:

  • Criminal DLS
  • Outstanding Warrants:
    • Simple Assault 
    • Disorderly Conduct – Hate Crime
    • Vehicle Operation - License Suspension #1 for DUI

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes                                      

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16, 2026, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet HHR with fake plates “Intergalactic – EAGLE 5”. The operator was identified as Joseph Hughes (DOB: 04/13/1965). Hughes had two outstanding arrest warrants in Brattleboro, VT, and was operating with a criminal DLS. Hughes was subsequently arrested for these violations. Hughes was lodged at SSCF and flash cited for Monday, May 18th at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/18/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:   SSCF

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Multiples Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.