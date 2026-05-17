Westminster Barracks / Multiples Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION:

Criminal DLS

Outstanding Warrants:

Simple Assault



Disorderly Conduct – Hate Crime



Vehicle Operation - License Suspension #1 for DUI

ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16, 2026, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet HHR with fake plates “Intergalactic – EAGLE 5”. The operator was identified as Joseph Hughes (DOB: 04/13/1965). Hughes had two outstanding arrest warrants in Brattleboro, VT, and was operating with a criminal DLS. Hughes was subsequently arrested for these violations. Hughes was lodged at SSCF and flash cited for Monday, May 18th at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/18/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.