Westminster Barracks / Multiples Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1004204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham
VIOLATION:
- Criminal DLS
- Outstanding Warrants:
- Simple Assault
- Disorderly Conduct – Hate Crime
- Vehicle Operation - License Suspension #1 for DUI
ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 16, 2026, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet HHR with fake plates “Intergalactic – EAGLE 5”. The operator was identified as Joseph Hughes (DOB: 04/13/1965). Hughes had two outstanding arrest warrants in Brattleboro, VT, and was operating with a criminal DLS. Hughes was subsequently arrested for these violations. Hughes was lodged at SSCF and flash cited for Monday, May 18th at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/18/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $300
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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