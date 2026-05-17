St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003627, 26A4004202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2023 through 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville

VIOLATION:

· Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

· Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance

· Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct

· Violation of Conditions or Release

ACCUSED: Keith Olson

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 24, 2025, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began a joint investigation into a report of suspected sexual abuse of a child. As a result of the investigation Keith Olson was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Olson was ordered held without bail. On 8/14/25 he was released from Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on bail.

The investigation continued following Olson’s arrest, including through the execution of several search warrants. As a result, the state police developed probable cause to arrest Olson on additional charges related to conduct prior to his initial arrest, including possession of child sexual abuse materials, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a recording of sexual conduct.

In addition, VSP developed evidence that Olson had violated his conditions of release following his release from custody last August.

On 5/14/26 Olson was arrested and brought to Caledonia Criminal Court for arraignment. Olson was given bail in the amount of $25,000. He was subsequently lodged at NERCC for lack of bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: See Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

Vermont State Police

1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Phone: (802)748-3111

Fax: (802)748-1585