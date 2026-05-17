St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003627, 26A4004202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher
Pilner
STATION: St.
Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2023 through 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville
VIOLATION:
·
Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
·
Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance
·
Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct
·
Violation of Conditions or Release
ACCUSED: Keith
Olson
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of
victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 24, 2025, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont
Department for Children and Families began a joint investigation into a report
of suspected sexual abuse of a child. As a result of the investigation Keith
Olson was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Olson was ordered held
without bail. On 8/14/25 he was released from Northeast Regional Correctional
Facility on bail.
The investigation continued following Olson’s arrest, including
through the execution of several search warrants. As a result, the state police
developed probable cause to arrest Olson on additional charges related to
conduct prior to his initial arrest, including possession of child sexual abuse
materials, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a recording of
sexual conduct.
In addition, VSP developed evidence that Olson had violated his
conditions of release following his release from custody last August.
On 5/14/26 Olson was arrested and brought to Caledonia Criminal
Court for arraignment. Olson was given bail in the amount of $25,000. He was
subsequently lodged at NERCC for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: See Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
Vermont State Police
1068 UR Rt. 5 Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Phone: (802)748-3111
Fax: (802)748-1585
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