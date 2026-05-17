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Domestic assault/ BCI A Troop East

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4005180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det SGT Lyle Decker                            

STATION:  BCI A Troop East                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1500 hours on 5/13/26

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Jason French                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/14/26, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families began an investigation into an incident between Jason French and a juvenile. It was learned that an altercation occurred in which French assaulted a household member on 5/13/26. French was arrested on 5/14/26 by the Vermont State Police. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/15/26 at 1230 hours.           

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

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Domestic assault/ BCI A Troop East

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