Domestic assault/ BCI A Troop East
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:
Det SGT Lyle
Decker
STATION: BCI A Troop
East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1500 hours on
5/13/26
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate
VIOLATION: 1st Degree
Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jason
French
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Ryegate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State
Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic
violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/14/26, the Vermont State
Police and the Department of Children and Families began an investigation into
an incident between Jason French and a juvenile. It was learned that an
altercation occurred in which French assaulted a household member on 5/13/26.
French was arrested on 5/14/26 by the Vermont State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
5/15/26 at 1230
hours.
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast
Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court
date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the
criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal
Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
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