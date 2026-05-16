No Burn Advisory issued due to fire danger

Mesa County Public Health has issued a No Burn Advisory effective immediately until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 due to fire danger. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not allowed during this advisory period.

This is in response to an advisory that has been issued for our area. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Mesa County due to dry conditions, low humidity, and strong winds. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

Instead of burning, consider these alternatives:

Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.

Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

Use the services at Mesa County Organic Materials Facility. Visit their website for hours and accepted materials.