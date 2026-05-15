Construction begins May 19 on 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive improvements

Construction to improve pedestrian access and drainage near Broadway Elementary School will begin May 19.

The project adds ADA-compliant sidewalks connecting students and families from CO 340 and Redlands Parkway to Broadway Elementary School. Work also includes Greenbelt Drive resurfacing and stormwater upgrades along both corridors.

Mesa County is partnering with Mountain Valley Contracting Inc., the City of Grand Junction and School District 51 on the project.

Construction is expected to continue through late September 2026, with work generally taking place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic impacts

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures and detours throughout construction, including:

Lane closures beginning May 19

Northbound traffic reduced to a single lane from May 26 through July 31

Southbound detours during portions of construction

Traffic patterns may change as work progresses.

The project addresses gaps in pedestrian infrastructure near Broadway Elementary School, where accessibility and safety have been limited for students, families and nearby residents.

Coordinating the work into one project allows the agencies to improve sidewalks, drainage and roadway conditions while reducing the need for multiple construction projects over several years.

Stay informed

Residents can receive project updates or ask questions through the project hotline and email: