Mesa County family receives statewide recognition during National Foster Care Month

A Mesa County family is being recognized across Colorado for the meaningful difference they are making in the lives of children and youth through foster care.

During National Foster Care Month, Amber and Alicia, alongside their 15-year-old daughter Taylen, were honored for creating a safe, supportive, and loving home for children and youth in need of stability and care. Their family currently includes a six-year-old boy, his 11-month-old sister, and a 19-year-old youth transitioning into adulthood.

Their impact is already visible in the lives of the children and youth they support. The six-year-old in their care is now thriving academically and excelling as a top learner in school. They also supported their youth in transition through graduation and into employment, helping provide the encouragement and stability needed to take important next steps toward independence.

As part of their message to others considering foster care, Amber and Alicia encourage prospective foster parents to “take the leap,” describing the experience of watching a child grow, heal, and feel safe as one of the most rewarding journeys a family can take.

National Foster Care Month, observed each May, recognizes foster parents, kinship caregivers, child welfare professionals, and community members who support children and youth in foster care. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the ongoing need for foster families in communities like Mesa County.

Families like Amber and Alicia’s remind us that even small acts of kindness, consistency, and support can create lasting change in a child’s life.

To learn more about foster care and adoption opportunities in Mesa County, visit us online.