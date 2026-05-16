Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4003720
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 15, 2026, at approximately 0705 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Jiffy Mart
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/15/2026, at approximately 0705 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft at the Jiffy Mart in West Rutland. Two people entered Jiffy Mart, stole items, and fled from the area in a small black sedan. Photos of the suspects are attached.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or through e-mail at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.
COURT ACTION: Pending
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