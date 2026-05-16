Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4003720

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 15, 2026, at approximately 0705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Jiffy Mart

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/15/2026, at approximately 0705 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft at the Jiffy Mart in West Rutland. Two people entered Jiffy Mart, stole items, and fled from the area in a small black sedan. Photos of the suspects are attached.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or through e-mail at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.

COURT ACTION: Pending