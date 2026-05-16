Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,311 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B4003720

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: May 15, 2026, at approximately 0705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Jiffy Mart

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/15/2026, at approximately 0705 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft at the Jiffy Mart in West Rutland. Two people entered Jiffy Mart, stole items, and fled from the area in a small black sedan. Photos of the suspects are attached.

 

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or through e-mail at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

Uploaded Image Uploaded Image Uploaded Image

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.