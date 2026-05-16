VSP news release // aggravated stalking // Rutland County

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4003088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 2025 - 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Rutland & Brandon VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Stalking 13 VSA 1063 (a)(4)

ACCUSED: Peter A. Pfenning

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton VT

VICTIM: Female

AGE: 14

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI, Vermont Department of Corrections (Probation & Parole), and Vermont State Police Field Force Division conducted a partnered investigation in response to a report of an adult male's suspicious and concerning behavior toward a 14-year-old female. After investigation, it was determined that Peter A. Pfenning committed the above listed crime (aggravated stalking) against the female

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-15-26 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Pfenning remains held without bail for a violation of probation related to a separate stalking charge

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101