VSP news release // aggravated stalking // Rutland County
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4003088
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 2025 - 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Rutland & Brandon VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Stalking 13 VSA 1063 (a)(4)
ACCUSED: Peter A. Pfenning
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton VT
VICTIM: Female
AGE: 14
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police BCI, Vermont Department of Corrections (Probation & Parole), and Vermont State Police Field Force Division conducted a partnered investigation in response to a report of an adult male's suspicious and concerning behavior toward a 14-year-old female. After investigation, it was determined that Peter A. Pfenning committed the above listed crime (aggravated stalking) against the female
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-15-26 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Pfenning remains held without bail for a violation of probation related to a separate stalking charge
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
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