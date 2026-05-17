P1 Padel Las Vegas Open Video released

P1 Padel has released the official video of the PalybyPoint Las Vegas Open , the largest USPA2000 padel tennis tournament so far in 2026.

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P1 Padel has officially released the highlight video from the 2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, capturing the intensity, atmosphere, and championship moments from one of the premier events on the U.S. padel calendar. The official event film showcases packed crowds, elite-level competition, dramatic finals, and the electric energy that defined this year’s tournament weekend.Held April 24–26 at P1 Padel Las Vegas, the USPA 2000-sanctioned tournament welcomed more than 240 players from across the United States and internationally, delivering record attendance and global online engagement throughout the three-day event.Powered by title sponsor PlaybyPoint, the 2026 edition featured a $25,000 prize pool with equal prize money awarded to both the men’s and women’s champions. Event partners included Osaka Sport, Siux USA, Estrella Galicia, Escapology, and CocoLove, all contributing to the continued growth and professional presentation of the tournament.The tournament crowned Daniel Diaz and Jose David as Men’s Division 1 Champions following a dominant championship run against one of the strongest fields assembled on the 2026 USPA calendar. In the Women’s Division 1 competition, Anna Cortiles and Luicelena Perez secured the title after a fiercely contested final that highlighted the growing depth of women’s padel in the United States.“The P1 Padel Las Vegas Open brought together an amazing international community,” said Tournament Director Phil Martinez. “A thrilling spectacle of skill and passion gave us the highlight of the year so far for the USPA calendar.”The Las Vegas Open continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing and most anticipated tournaments in American padel, combining elite competition with the entertainment and hospitality synonymous with Las Vegas. Live-streamed finals and extensive social media coverage expanded the event’s global reach while reinforcing P1 Padel’s position as a leader in the development of the sport across North America. ()As padel continues its rapid expansion in the United States, P1 Padel remains committed to delivering world-class tournaments, premium player experiences, and opportunities that elevate the sport at every level.The official 2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open event video is now available online and linked herein.

P1 Padel Las Vegas Open Official Video

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