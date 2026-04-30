Record attendance for the 2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open

P1 Padel LVO 2026 - Every point counts - Division 1 Women's Final

2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, powered by Playbypoint, concluded a high-energy weekend of elite competition, record participation, and vibrant fan engagement.

The P1 PAdel Las Vegas Open brought together an amazing international community. A thrilling spectacle of skill and passion gave us the highlight of the year so far for the USPA calendar.” — Phil Martinez, Tournament Director

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, powered by Playbypoint, concluded a high-energy weekend of elite competition, record participation, and vibrant fan engagement, further cementing its status as one of the premier events on the U.S. padel calendar.Held April 24–26 at P1 Padel Las Vegas, the USPA 2000 sanctioned tournament brought together more than 240 players across multiple divisions, combining top-ranked competitors with rising amateur talent in one of the largest events of the season. The tournament served as the opening USPA 2000 event of 2026, setting the tone for a highly competitive year ahead.Across social media platforms, the event generated strong engagement, with official channels highlighting packed draws, marquee matchups, and a “three-day spectacle” atmosphere that blended world-class sport with the energy of Las Vegas. Live coverage and streamed finals extended the tournament’s reach to a global audience.“The Las Vegas Open continues to showcase the rapid growth of padel in the United States,” said organizers. “From elite competition to community participation, this event reflects the momentum of the sport and the demand for high-level tournaments in North America.”A total of $25,000 prize money was awarded across men’s and women’s divisions. Mens Division 1 saw "Daniel Diaz + Jose David" as victors and "Anna Cortiles + Luicelena Perez" won the fiercely contested Womens Division 1 title. Both men's and women's winning teams received equal prize money. The event was supported by its commercial partners including PlaybyPoint, Osaka Sport, Siux USA, Estrella Galicia, Escapology and CocoLove. The event also underscored its commitment to community, professional standards, equality and fair play.Fans and players alike responded to the event’s signature mix of competition and lifestyle, with content shared throughout the weekend capturing dramatic rallies, championship moments, and a dynamic on-site atmosphere. The tournament’s positioning as “the most electrifying weekend in American padel” was reinforced by strong attendance, high-quality play, and sustained online engagement.As padel continues its rapid expansion across the United States, the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open stands out as a flagship event—bringing together competition, community, and entertainment in one of the world’s most iconic destinations.About P1 PadelP1 Padel Group operates leading padel facilities and tournaments designed to grow the sport across the United States through professional competition, community engagement, and world-class playing experiences.

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