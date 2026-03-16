The 2026 P1 Padel Las Vegas Open Is Returning for Its Third Year

P1 Padel Las Vegas Open 2026

Powered by PlaybyPoint an supported by Osaka Sport, Siux USA, Estrella Galicia and Escapology the tornaments returns with an increased prize pool of $25,000.

The P1 Padel Las Vegas Open has quickly become a highlight of the U.S. competitive padel calendar,” — Phil Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, one of the fastest-growing competitive padel events in the United States, will return April 24–26, 2026 at P1 Padel Las Vegas. Now in its third consecutive year linked to top tournament-level competition with the United States Padel Association ( USPA ), the event will once again be sanctioned as a USPA 2000 tournament, attracting elite USA players who will battle international talent for the top prizes.The 2026 edition will feature PlaybyPoint as Title Sponsor, with additional partners including Osaka Sport as Official Apparel Sponsor, Siux as Official Tournament Ball, Estrella Galicia as Food & Beverage Sponsor, and Escapology as Leisure Sponsor.With a $25,000 prize pool, the tournament continues its commitment to equality in sport by awarding equal prize money to the winners of both the men’s and women’s events.“The P1 Padel Las Vegas Open has quickly become a highlight of the U.S. competitive padel calendar,” said tournament organizers. “As the sport continues to expand across North America, the support of PlaybyPoint and our partners allows us to deliver a world-class event while promoting fairness and equal opportunity through equal prize money.”The event has 4 men's divisions and 3 ladies divisions which allows for a wide range of amateur players to gain experience and importantly earn USPA ranking points along side the national and international stars playing in the top division. Players will compete in a best-of-three sets format, with two matches guaranteed for all entrants using a star point system.Schedule• Men’s Divisions Begin: April 24 (from 2:00 PM)• Women’s Divisions Begin: April 25• Women’s Final: April 26 at 1:00 PM• Men’s Final: April 26 at 2:30 PMRegistrationIs through the USPA tournament software using the USPA link to access• Entry Fee: $100 per player• Entry Deadline: April 16, 2026 at 11:00 PM PTThe tournament will be directed by Phil Martinez, who has helped establish the Las Vegas Open as a major competitive stop on the U.S. padel circuit. As padel continues to grow rapidly in the United States, the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open continues to elevate the sport by combining elite competition, premier sponsorships, and one of the most exciting destinations in global sport and entertainment.About P1 PadelP1 Padel operates leading padel facilities and events designed to grow the sport of padel across the United States through professional tournaments, community engagement, and world-class playing experiences.

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