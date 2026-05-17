Naples Soccer Academy Opens Registration for 2026 Summer of Strength Program

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

Our mission is for youth female athletes in Southwest Florida to develop confidence, strength, leadership, and a higher level of technical ability training alongside elite athletes and coaches.” — Alia Skinner

NAPLES , FL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy , a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida, announced the opening of registration for its 2026 Summer of Strength program.The summer program will be led by Alia Skinner , Naples Soccer Academy Program Director, alongside collegiate athletes Riley Acosta, Alexa Berecki, Caly Crisman, and Ariana Cintron.“Summer of Strength is designed to give youth female athletes an opportunity to experience the intensity, discipline, and culture of collegiate-level soccer training in a supportive environment,” said Alia Skinner, Program Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “Our mission is for youth female athletes in Southwest Florida to develop confidence, strength, leadership, and a higher level of technical ability training alongside elite athletes and coaches.”Summer of Strength Program OverviewThis summer, Naples Soccer Academy will offer an immersive soccer and fitness program designed to mirror the demands and structure of a collegiate soccer training regimen. Participants will receive elite-level technical and tactical soccer instruction during morning field sessions, followed by afternoon gym training focused on strength, conditioning, and athletic development.Program DetailsSummer of Strength will run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from June 3 through August 7, 2026. Field training, offered at no cost to female athletes in Southwest Florida, will be led by collegiate and professional athletes, along with elite coaches. Field training will take place at Barron Collier High School, 5600 Cougar Drive, Naples, FL 34109 from 9:00 - 10:30 am. Afternoon plyometric and performance training will be directed by Rick Lademann and his staff at Beyond Motion, 11985 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34110. Afternoon gym session package is $1,100 for the summer (no prorated packages offered). The camp is open to girls ages 11–16 from Collier and Lee Counties.About Naples Soccer AcademyNaples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)3 nonprofit (EIN: 99-2663889), dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional female athletes with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

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