Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Alia Skinner as Academy Program Director
Naples Soccer Academy Welcomes Alia Skinner as its new Academy Program Director
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated exclusively to
advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN: 99-2663889),
today announced the appointment of Alia Skinner as its new Academy Program Director.
“Alia’s experience, leadership, and passion for developing female athletes make her an outstanding
addition to Naples Soccer Academy,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director. “Her ability to elevate
players both on and off the pitch aligns directly with our mission to provide elite, athlete-first training.
We’re excited to have her lead our Academy program into its next chapter.”
“I’m incredibly excited to join Naples Soccer Academy and be part of an organization so clearly
committed to the development of female athletes,” said Skinner. “This is a unique environment
where the focus is truly on the player, and I’m looking forward to helping these athletes grow not
just in their technical abilities, but in their confidence, mindset, and love for the game.”
Skinner brings a well-rounded background at both the professional and collegiate levels. In 2024,
she spent time with the Houston Dash, Brommapojkarna (Sweden), and Knattspyrnufélagið Fram
(Iceland). In Iceland, she joined the club during the summer transfer window with the team sitting in
eighth place and went on to start the next five matches, recording two clean sheets and a perfect
5-0 record—helping propel the team to a second-place finish and promotion to the top division.
Prior to her professional career, Skinner was a four-year starting goalkeeper at Virginia Tech
(2020–2023). She totaled 235 career saves and posted an 82.3% save percentage in 2023—the
second-best mark in the ACC that season. Her accolades include National Player of the Week, two
ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors, and selection to the College Soccer News Women’s
Team of the Week.
Internationally, Skinner participated in U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-20, U-16, and
U-14 levels and was a member of the U-16 team that won the Torneo Delle Nazioni.
Naples Soccer Academy continues to expand its impact across Southwest Florida by providing
high-level training opportunities for female athletes, regardless of club affiliation.
About Naples Soccer Academy
Naples Soccer Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing female youth
soccer in Naples Florida through elite training, mentorship, and player development in a club-neutral environment.
Jason T. Gruner
Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
+1 2392721082
jasontgruner@naplessocceracademy.org
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.