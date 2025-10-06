Naples Soccer Academy Athletes to Join Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns in International Walk-Out Ceremony

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3) Caly Crisman mentoring in action February 2023 Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)3

22 NSA athletes will take part in the Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns International Walk-Out Ceremony on October 10, 2025.

Our mission has always been about removing barriers and giving every girl access to experiences that shape confidence, leadership, and dreams” — Jason Gruner

NAPLES, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida (EIN: 99-2663889), is proud to announce that 22 NSA athletes will take part in the Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns International Walk-Out Ceremony on October 10, 2025.The event offers NSA’s youth athletes an inspiring opportunity to share the field with world-class professionals and experience one of the premier moments in women’s soccer — walking out shoulder to shoulder with their heroes before a national audience.“Moments like these show our athletes what’s possible when passion and hard work meet opportunity,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy. “Our mission has always been about removing barriers and giving every girl access to experiences that shape confidence, leadership, and dreams.”Founded in Southwest Florida, Naples Soccer Academy provides elite supplemental training, mentorship, and development opportunities for female athletes from every club and background.For more information, visit www.naplessocceracademy.org Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 99-2663889) committed to empowering female youth soccer players in Southwest Florida. Through high-quality training, mentorship, and accessible programming, NSA aims to eliminate barriers in youth sports and promote excellence both on and off the field.

